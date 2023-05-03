The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Suburban construction company owner helped smuggle workers to U.S. through Romanian kingpin, U.S. alleges

Tudor Deaconu, owner of TDA Construction in Lincolnwood, pleaded not guilty Wednesday to federal charges.

By  Frank Main
   
SHARE Suburban construction company owner helped smuggle workers to U.S. through Romanian kingpin, U.S. alleges
Bucharest, Romania, where Luigi Cristinel Popescu, known as the “Godfather,” was arrested in 2020 and extradited to the United States. A federal indictment says he helped smuggle Romanians to the Chicago area on behalf of the owner of a Lincolnwood business.

Bucharest, Romania, where Luigi Cristinel Popescu, known as the “Godfather,” was arrested in 2020 and extradited to the United States. A federal indictment says he helped smuggle Romanians to the Chicago area on behalf of the owner of a Lincolnwood business.

Getty Images

The owner of a Lincolnwood construction company is charged with conspiring to smuggle Romanians into the United States to work for him.

Tudor Deaconu, owner of TDA Construction Inc., arranged for Canadian-based smugglers from Romania to bring a married couple, their child and another adult to the United States without the proper entry visas, according to an indictment unsealed last month.

Deaconu, a Romanian national and naturalized U.S. citizen, pleaded not guilty Wednesday during an arraignment in federal court.

According to the indictment, Luigi Cristinel Popescu, known as “The Godfather,” helped to bring the four Romanians across the Canadian border in 2018 and 2019 after they traveled from Romania to Montreal. Deaconu and the smugglers communicated on WhatsApp and Facebook, the indictment says.

Luigi Cristinel Popescu.

Luigi Cristinel Popescu

U.S. Homeland Security Investigations.

In 2020, Popescu was extradited from Romania to San Diego, Calif. to face charges of running an international ring that smuggled thousands of Romanians into the United States. He was accused of bringing Romanians into the United States across the northern and southern borders for nearly seven years and charging $10,000 to $25,000 in fees for each person.

Prosecutors said Popescu coordinated a network of guides, drivers and stash houses. Several people were smuggled on rafts across the Rio Grande River from Mexico to Texas, federal authorities said.

Popescu pleaded guilty to human smuggling and was sentenced in December 2021 to the period he’d already served in jail since his 2020 arrest, court records show. In his plea, he admitted to smuggling more than 100 undocumented Romanian nationals into the United States.

Next Up In News
5 wounded in mass shooting on ‘O Block’ in Grand Crossing
Former CPD Chief Charlie Beck offers suggestions for Chicago’s next top cop
Downstate Danville backs abortion pills ban, defying legal risks
Woman accused of selling $2.1 million in fake luxury goods out of her Bellwood home
Chicago’s 2024 Democratic Convention: Kaitlin Fahey named host committee interim executive director
Ralph Boston, Olympic gold-medal winner and first to long jump 27 feet, dies at 83
The Latest
O Block.
News
5 wounded in mass shooting on ‘O Block’ in Grand Crossing
Gunfire erupted Wednesday evening in the 6400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Drive, or ‘O Block,’ a notoriously violent Chicago street that includes the Parkway Gardens low-income apartment complex.
By Tom Schuba and Kade Heather
 
merlin_90897057.jpg
City Hall
Former CPD Chief Charlie Beck offers suggestions for Chicago’s next top cop
Charlie Beck, who retired after running LAPD, served five months as CPD boss, implementing some key changes — most of which were rolled back by successor David Brown.
By Andy Grimm
 
Liam Hendriks talks at a press conference Wednesday at Guaranteed Rate Field. (Chicago White Sox)
White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks set for his next challenge
“I never looked at it as a ‘Why me? thing?’’ said Hendriks, who is cancer-free. “I looked at as, ‘Why not me?’ ’’
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
1483713262.jpg
Cubs
Cubs put Yan Gomes on 7-day concussion IL, recall Javier Assad
Gomes presented mild symptoms after he was hit in the catcher’s helmet on a backswing on Monday, according to the team.
By Maddie Lee
 
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul speaks at a special session for reproductive health rights after news of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade. Friday, June 24, 2022. | Brian Rich/Sun-Times
Abortion
Downstate Danville backs abortion pills ban, defying legal risks
The city council bans shipping and mailing of abortion pills in a vote Tuesday in defiance of state law protecting the procedure. Abortion advocates are mulling a challenge.
By Kathleen Foody | Associated Press
 