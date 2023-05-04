Horoscope for Thursday, May 4, 2023

Moon Alert

Avoid shopping or important decisions from 4 to 10 a.m. Chicago time. After that, the moon moves from Libra into Scorpio.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Be careful with financial matters , especially dealing with taxes, debt, inheritances and insurance matters. For starters, you might have a knee-jerk reaction about something. However, you might also feel confused because of your sympathy for someone. Wait for clarity.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Be patient with partners and close friends because they might be emotionally upset about something. In fact, this could relate to an extravagant expenditure or a financial situation that is fuzzy or excessive. Make sure you have all the facts before you make a judgment. Take it easy.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Be patient with work colleagues because you might cross swords with someone, possibly because they’re excited about a situation or upset. Perhaps they’re trying to introduce improvements? Meanwhile, you might come from a totally different perspective; hence the confusion.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Lovers’ quarrels might erupt. Likewise, parents might be suddenly upset with their kids, or your kids might have a hissy fit or a meltdown for some reason. Whatever the case, be patient because there’s a strong element of confusion and wishful thinking today.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Do what you can to keep the peace at home, especially with female family members. Keep in mind that your sympathetic feelings for a friend or a member of a group might add to some confusion to whatever is happening. Get your facts straight before you take sides.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

This is a mildly accident-prone day for you simply because you might have an emotional reaction to something, which, in turn, creates a distraction for you. Accidents don’t have to happen, but you have to maintain your cool. When talking to authority figures, think twice before you speak.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

Your desire to travel and learn is strong today. In fact, you have romantic notions about where you would like to go and what you would like to do. Meanwhile, do not be impulsive about how you spend your money. Give everything a sober second thought.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

This is a challenging day because the moon is in your sign square your ruler Pluto, which can stifle your feelings, which doesn’t mean they go away. They’re still there. In fact, jealousy is likely. Be clear about how to handle the resources of others. Don’t give away the farm.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

You feel sympathetic to friends, spouses and partners. You might even feel a strong connection to someone who is a member of the public. (Your compassion is aroused.) Nevertheless, because this element of sympathetic confusion is present, tread carefully.

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

You don’t have to coerce a friend or a member of a group to agree with you today; however, you will be tempted to do this. Meanwhile, if you can help a coworker, you will. Good. Never miss an opportunity to practice a kindness.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

Discussions with parents, bosses, VIPs or the police might become heated today. Avoid this if you can because what good will it serve? Meanwhile, romance is heightened, even though there is a veil of confusion present. Because of this confusing element, be careful about going overboard.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

Avoid controversial subjects today because they will quickly disintegrate into a clash of wills. Meanwhile, you will feel sympathetic to a family member and look for ways to help or support them if you can. You might also enjoy redecorating where you live or tweaking your digs in some way.

If Your Birthday Is Today

Actor Will Arnett (1970) shares your birthday. You are charming, perceptive and affectionate. You are also calm, which is why others often seek out your help. When necessary, you are an excellent teacher. This is a year of teaching and learning for you and perhaps more solitude. You will acquire more knowledge as well as increased inner awareness.

