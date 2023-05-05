Picture Chicago: This week’s 12 can’t miss Sun-Times photos
A federal jury found all defendants guilty in the “ComEd Four” bribery case, mayor-elect Johnson named Fred Waller as interim superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, and Chicago Poet Laureate avery r. young performed during Poetry Fest.
The Latest
Car insurance prices soar statewide, city responds to arrivals of immigrants and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
Current campaign financing drives corruption and ill-advised loyalties to political action committees, a reader from Merrionette Park writes. Politicians should be paying attention to the will of their constituents but instead are too often beholden to their heavy contributors.
The grades are in for his picks, and they’re (mostly) excellent.
The superstar is ready to be the face of the Sky, a role she has been preparing for since her youth in North Philly