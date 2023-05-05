The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 5, 2023
Former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggiore (right) leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being found guilty of bribery conspiracy, Tuesday, May 2. Pramaggiore is one of four former political power players found guilty of conspiring over nearly a decade to bribe then-Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, a once powerful Democrat who is facing his own corruption trial next year.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Photography News Chicago

Picture Chicago: This week’s 12 can’t miss Sun-Times photos

A federal jury found all defendants guilty in the “ComEd Four” bribery case, mayor-elect Johnson named Fred Waller as interim superintendent of the Chicago Police Department, and Chicago Poet Laureate avery r. young performed during Poetry Fest.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
Avery r. young, the first poet laureate of Chicago, performs during Poetry Fest at the Harold Washington Library Center in the Loop, Saturday, April 29.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Tony and Lorraine Faikus, 99 and 95 years old, respectively, who will be celebrating 75 years of marriage, dance together to an old Bohemian love song in their living room in their suburban Forest View home, Thursday, May 4.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Acting U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Illinois Morris Pasqual speaks with reporters at the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after a jury found four former political power players guilty of conspiring over nearly a decade to bribe then-Illinois House Speaker Michael J. Madigan, a once powerful Democrat who is facing his own corruption trial next year, Tuesday, May 2.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Michael McClain (left), a longtime confidant to former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being found guilty of bribery conspiracy, Tuesday, May 2.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Former ComEd lobbyist John Hooker gives a thumbs up as he leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being found guilty of bribery conspiracy, Tuesday, May 2.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Former City Club President Jay Doherty (left) leaves the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being found guilty of bribery conspiracy, Tuesday, May 2.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson walks with former Chicago Police Department Chief of Operations Fred Waller into a press conference in River West, where Johnson would introduce Waller as his choice for interim superintendent, Wednesday, May 3.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Newly elected Police District Council members are sworn into office at the Harold Washington Cultural Center in Bronzeville, Tuesday, May 2. The new District Council members will work with the Chicago Police Department to address safety concerns in their district.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson speaks during the inauguration of newly elected Police District Council members at the Harold Washington Cultural Center in Bronzeville, Tuesday, May 2.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Reginald Clay Jr.’s cousin Chris Dickson chants with dozens of other protesters near Chicago Police Department headquarters on the South Side, Wednesday, May 3. Clay was shot and killed April 15 by a Chicago police officer in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Reginald Clay Jr.’s cousin Chris Dickson holds up the shoes Clay was wearing when he was fatally shot by police as he protests outside Chicago Police Department headquarters on the South Side, Wednesday, May 3. Clay was shot and killed April 15 by a Chicago police officer in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

