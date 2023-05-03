The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Crime News Chicago

Man fatally shot by Chicago cop in Garfield Park turned toward officers while holding a gun, video shows

Reginald Clay Jr., 24, ran from officers who approached him and a group of people in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street around 10 a.m. on April 14, according to statements released by the police department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

By  Tom Schuba
   
SHARE Man fatally shot by Chicago cop in Garfield Park turned toward officers while holding a gun, video shows
Screenshot_2023_05_03_at_10.24.52_AM.png

Reginald Clay Jr. was shot and killed by a Chicago police officer in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street on April 14, 2023.

Civilian Office of Police Accountability

A man who was shot and killed during a foot chase with Chicago police last month appeared to be holding a gun as he turned toward an officer, according to body-worn camera footage released Wednesday.

Reginald Clay Jr., 24, ran from officers who approached him and a group of people in the 3800 block of West Flournoy Street around 10 a.m. on April 15, according to statements released by the police department and the Civilian Office of Police Accountability.

Body camera footage released by COPA shows Clay walking away as two officers pulled up. Clay fled through a gangway into a backyard and then into another gangway that was blocked off.

Clay is seen turning toward the officers with a gun in his right hand before he shifts the weapon to his left hand and apparently tries to put it down on a back porch. An officer then opens fire while Clay appears to scream and grab for his chest.

After Clay falls to the ground and a large blood stain appears on his chest, he raises his bloodied hands in an apparent attempt to surrender and then collapses, the video shows. Audio of the shooting wasn’t captured by either of the officers’ body cameras.

The chase lasted roughly 15 seconds.

An officer then makes a distress call over his police radio. “Get an ambulance over here!” one of the officers cries out after shouting a series of expletives.

Both the police department and COPA reported that Clay was shot when he turned toward the officers. And both said a gun was found on him.

Neither the police department nor COPA initially described Clay holding the gun when he was shot, though CPD Deputy Chief Rahman Muhammad told reporters on the scene that Clay turned toward the officer and “brandished a handgun.”

Clay’s family viewed video of the shooting on Tuesday and told reporters they didn’t see him aim a gun at the cops. Clay’s father, Reginald Clay Sr., claimed his son was “murdered,” according to Block Club Chicago.

“That’s hard to watch,” Clay Sr. said. “My heart was ripped out of my chest.”

The family filed a federal lawsuit days after the shooting accusing a Chicago cop of using “unprovoked and unwarranted” force and violating the department’s foot chase policy.

That controversial policy was put in place after the fatal police shootings of 13-year-old Adam Toledo and 22-year-old Anthony Alvarez, and it prohibits officers from chasing a suspect because of the “mere act of flight alone.” 

The officers who approached Clay’s group were on a “gang de-escalation mission” following a recent fatal shooting, according to Muhammad.

Clay, who had a 3-year-old daughter, was planning to head to a friend’s funeral and took off “to avoid being hassled” by the officers, according to the lawsuit.

“There were no facts to make anyone believe that (he) was committing a crime or breaking any laws,” the suit states.

Next Up In Crime
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson names Fred Waller as interim police superintendent
Man seriously injured in Red Line stabbing
Woman testifies Donald Trump sexually assaulted her on a plane ‘with 40 zillion hands’
Texas mass shooting suspect arrested after extensive manhunt
Death toll rises to 7 in massive downstate chain-reaction crash
Man wrongfully imprisoned 14 years sues city, says CPD detectives framed him
The Latest
Yokohama DeNA BayStars pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers a pitch against Hiroshima Carp during his debut with Japanese Central League team.
MLB
Trevor Bauer gets win in his Japan debut
Bauer pitched his first official game in just over 22 months after the Los Angeles Dodgers released him earlier this year following claims of sexual assault and domestic violence.
By Stephen Wade | Associated Press
 
The Wealshire LLC took over as the Lincolnshire nursing facility from Warren Barr Rehab Facility on May 1, 2023.
Suburban Chicago
Lincolnshire nursing home under investigation after most staff doesn’t show up
No medical staff and only a third of the staff showed up Monday when the facility changed owners, authorities said.
By Doug T. Graham | Daily Herald
 
merlin_108855657.jpg
Federal appeals court in Chicago asked to intervene after judge blocks assault weapons ban
The request comes just two weeks after the same court, the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, declined to take similar action when a federal judge in Chicago refused to block the law.
By Jon Seidel
 
Juanes performs onstage during the Pre-Grammy Gala &amp; Grammy Salute to Industry Icons earlier this year in Los Angeles. The Latin music superstar is scheduled to headline Ruidofest in August.
Music
Ruidofest 2023 set for new location in 2-day event; lineup revealed
Kali Uchis, Juanes are among the artist slated for the festival, taking place this year at the Chicagoland Fairgrounds.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
NUP_199309_00002.JPG
Movies and TV
‘Bupkis’: When Pete Davidson plays himself, the more absurd it gets, the more real it seems
Joe Pesci, Edie Falco bring their A games to Peacock series leaning into the ‘SNL’ comedian’s closely watched life.
By Richard Roeper
 