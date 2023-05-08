The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 8, 2023
Woman’s body pulled from Lake Michigan near Oakwood Beach

The body was recovered in the 4100 block of South Oakenwald Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman’s body was pulled from Lake Michigan Sunday night near Oakwood Beach on the South Side.

The Chicago Police Marine Unit recovered the body about 10:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Oakenwald Avenue, Chicago police said.

The woman is believed to be between the ages of 30 to 40 years old, police said.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

No further information was available.

