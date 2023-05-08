Woman’s body pulled from Lake Michigan near Oakwood Beach

A woman’s body was pulled from Lake Michigan Sunday night near Oakwood Beach on the South Side.
The Chicago Police Marine Unit recovered the body about 10:30 p.m. in the 4100 block of South Oakenwald Avenue, Chicago police said.
The woman is believed to be between the ages of 30 to 40 years old, police said.
Detectives are conducting a death investigation.
No further information was available.
The Latest
Rude in-laws prefer to stay in their son’s house, where their behavior send his wife’s anxiety into the next dimension.
Disorienting leaps between timelines mar Hulu series that delivers expertly rendered action sequences and timely commentary about A.I.
Samir Mayekar says business leaders have to view urban job creation as a sustainable business plan and not just philanthropy.
Releasing the terminally ill and seriously disabled, under a 2022 law, would help ease the burden on the state’s disastrous prison health care system. The state needs to provide funding so attorneys can transition prisoners back home, writes Jennifer Soble of the Illinois Prison Project.
New federal subsidies are meant to encourage the use of carbon capture and sequestration. Lawmakers must put safeguards in place for using the technology here in Illinois.