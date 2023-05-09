The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, May 9, 2023
IHSA sectionals show the growth of high school bass fishing

The Illinois High School Association’s sectionals for bass fishing show some of the growth in high school fishing.

By  Dale Bowman
   
Alden-Hebron’s Damian Marks and Riley Prentice celebrate their runaway victory at the Chain O’Lakes North sectional. Provided by boat driver Dave Kranz

Alden-Hebron’s Damian Marks and Riley Prentice celebrate their runaway victory at the Chain O’Lakes North sectional.

Provided by boat driver Dave Kranz

How do you figure the Illinois High School Association’s bass fishing sectionals? Are high schoolers fishing better? Are Chicago-area waters improving?

Some things jump out from Thursday.

At Braidwood Lake, nine boats weighed in bags heavier than 10 pounds. Lincoln-Way Central Boat 2 (Joe Hanna, John Oziemkowski) anchored its win (15 pounds) with the big bass (4 pounds, 11 ounces).

At Shabbona Lake, Batavia 1 (Thomas Woodard, Tucker Oakes, Owen Hartman) won with 15-3, anchored by Woodard’s area’s best big bass (5-9).

At Heidecke Lake, usually the lowest weighing sectional, Putnam County won with area best 18-1, including big bass (5-8). The area’s top program, Minooka, advanced both boats, finishing 2-3.

The top three sectional boats advance to the state finals May 20-21 on Carlyle Lake.

Two other programs advanced both boats. Stevenson went 1-2 at the Chain O’Lakes South with Boat 2 (John Wall, Liam Plautz, Matthew Pomerantz, Gavin Wade) winning with 13.22. Stagg went 1-2 at the Des Plaines River with Boat 1 (Andrew Kaunas, Adam Styrczula) winning with 9-4.

At Chain North, Alden-Hebron (Damian Marks, Riley Prentice) nearly doubled the closest opponent with 14.53.

At Cal Sag, Wheaton-Warrenville South 2 (Brandon Carstens, Nathan Vassios, Kian Edmier) won with 9.83. St. Ignatius (Edan Czarobski, Dean Marolda) won at Skokie Lagoons with 9-11. At Busse Main, Streamwood 1 (Eric LaPiana, Logan Fowler, Aiden Marker) won with 9-9. Ian McPhee and Myles Holubowicz gave York 2 the win with 7-13 at Busse South.

Click here for the statewide sectional results.

