IHSA sectionals show the growth of high school bass fishing

How do you figure the Illinois High School Association’s bass fishing sectionals? Are high schoolers fishing better? Are Chicago-area waters improving?

Some things jump out from Thursday.

At Braidwood Lake, nine boats weighed in bags heavier than 10 pounds. Lincoln-Way Central Boat 2 (Joe Hanna, John Oziemkowski) anchored its win (15 pounds) with the big bass (4 pounds, 11 ounces).

At Shabbona Lake, Batavia 1 (Thomas Woodard, Tucker Oakes, Owen Hartman) won with 15-3, anchored by Woodard’s area’s best big bass (5-9).

At Heidecke Lake, usually the lowest weighing sectional, Putnam County won with area best 18-1, including big bass (5-8). The area’s top program, Minooka, advanced both boats, finishing 2-3.

The top three sectional boats advance to the state finals May 20-21 on Carlyle Lake.

Two other programs advanced both boats. Stevenson went 1-2 at the Chain O’Lakes South with Boat 2 (John Wall, Liam Plautz, Matthew Pomerantz, Gavin Wade) winning with 13.22. Stagg went 1-2 at the Des Plaines River with Boat 1 (Andrew Kaunas, Adam Styrczula) winning with 9-4.

At Chain North, Alden-Hebron (Damian Marks, Riley Prentice) nearly doubled the closest opponent with 14.53.

At Cal Sag, Wheaton-Warrenville South 2 (Brandon Carstens, Nathan Vassios, Kian Edmier) won with 9.83. St. Ignatius (Edan Czarobski, Dean Marolda) won at Skokie Lagoons with 9-11. At Busse Main, Streamwood 1 (Eric LaPiana, Logan Fowler, Aiden Marker) won with 9-9. Ian McPhee and Myles Holubowicz gave York 2 the win with 7-13 at Busse South.

Click here for the statewide sectional results.