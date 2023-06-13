Chicago should sanction anyone involved in terrible parking meter deal

If we can’t repeal the disastrous parking meter deal, we can sanction it.

The Chicago City Council should pass an ordinance that prohibits the city or any of its vendors or affiliates from doing business with any entity that was involved in the parking meter deal or owns an interest in the meters.

This includes William Blair & Company, its creator; Morgan Stanley, its manager; and all the law, accounting, and consulting firms that do work for it. If the city can find who owns investments in the deal, it should put pressure on them to sell their interest back to the city for what they paid for it.

If we as a country can sanction Russia and Iran, why can Chicago not sanction those who foisted this deal on us?

Ed Bachrach, Gold Coast

Rules apparently don’t apply to Republicans

Republican leadership loves to tout how they are the party of law and order. But when one of their own is caught breaking the law, suddenly they cry “foul” on how the rule of law is not being followed.

This is patently ridiculous. Apparently their pursuit of political power trumps the oath of office they took to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution.

Willard Skou, Arlington Heights

Holding Trump accountable

Thank you for spelling out so clearly the importance of the Trump indictment in your recent editorial.

“The laws governing the handling of secret documents are there for a reason: to keep the country safe,” the editorial board summed up in the subhead. “Former President Donald Trump has been charged with egregiously violating those laws, and a just resolution to this case is important for America’s future.”

The New York Times also published an article that was egregiously apologetic, claiming that Trump just liked having these materials “close to him.” Balderdash. From his early days in office, specifically when he hosted the Russian ambassador and another official in a private meeting with no photographer or other staff in attendance, he has shown that he likes to brag and show off information that he possesses.

Trump cannot be trusted with any sensitive information, ever, and he showed us clearly on Jan. 6, 2021 that he does not care about your safety and security of our country.

Liz Clark, Buena Park