The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 13, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Chicago should sanction anyone involved in terrible parking meter deal

If we can sanction Russia and Iran, why not those who foisted this deal on Chicago?

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Chicago should sanction anyone involved in terrible parking meter deal
A parking meter located in the first block of W. Delaware Place, in the Gold Coast neighborhood, Friday, June 4, 2021. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

A parking meter located in the first block of W. Delaware Place, in the Gold Coast neighborhood, Friday, June 4, 2021.

Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times

If we can’t repeal the disastrous parking meter deal, we can sanction it.

The Chicago City Council should pass an ordinance that prohibits the city or any of its vendors or affiliates from doing business with any entity that was involved in the parking meter deal or owns an interest in the meters.

This includes William Blair & Company, its creator; Morgan Stanley, its manager; and all the law, accounting, and consulting firms that do work for it. If the city can find who owns investments in the deal, it should put pressure on them to sell their interest back to the city for what they paid for it. 

If we as a country can sanction Russia and Iran, why can Chicago not sanction those who foisted this deal on us? 

Ed Bachrach, Gold Coast

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

Rules apparently don’t apply to Republicans

Republican leadership loves to tout how they are the party of law and order. But when one of their own is caught breaking the law, suddenly they cry “foul” on how the rule of law is not being followed.

This is patently ridiculous. Apparently their pursuit of political power trumps the oath of office they took to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution.

Willard Skou, Arlington Heights

Holding Trump accountable

Thank you for spelling out so clearly the importance of the Trump indictment in your recent editorial.

“The laws governing the handling of secret documents are there for a reason: to keep the country safe,” the editorial board summed up in the subhead. “Former President Donald Trump has been charged with egregiously violating those laws, and a just resolution to this case is important for America’s future.”

The New York Times also published an article that was egregiously apologetic, claiming that Trump just liked having these materials “close to him.” Balderdash. From his early days in office, specifically when he hosted the Russian ambassador and another official in a private meeting with no photographer or other staff in attendance, he has shown that he likes to brag and show off information that he possesses.

Trump cannot be trusted with any sensitive information, ever, and he showed us clearly on Jan. 6, 2021 that he does not care about your safety and security of our country.

Liz Clark, Buena Park

Next Up In Commentary
NASCAR star Kevin Harvick talks Chicago Street Race with member of local ‘illiterati’
White Sox fans are in a real bind and it stinks
‘The one gift we cannot give’
Use license plate readers to track criminals, not invade privacy
Yes, it’s all fun and games — until you can’t breathe
What two Chicago legal experts have to say about Trump’s indictment
The Latest
A photo of Bears safety Eddie Jackson stretching before a game last season.
Bears
‘No more years to waste’ as Bears S Eddie Jackson eyes another comeback
Jackson’s situation could’ve gone either way as the Bears looked to fix their financial situation last year, but he has become an indispensable piece of their defense.
By Jason Lieser
 
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
NASCAR star Kevin Harvick talks Chicago Street Race with member of local ‘illiterati’
What the heck are we in for with this Grant Park 220 business?
By Steve Greenberg
 
bus.jpeg
News
5 minors hurt in school bus rollover crash on Dan Ryan near Guaranteed Rate Field
The crash happened about 2:30 p.m. on the Dan Ryan Expressway near Guaranteed Rate Field. Five minors were taken to hospitals with minor injuries.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_114023668.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Residentes dicen que los grandes festivales en Douglass Park son un peligro para los pacientes de los hospitales cercanos
Los activistas comunitarios y los trabajadores de la salud dicen que los conciertos en el parque molestan a los pacientes de los hospitales cercanos e interrumpen un recurso comunitario vital.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
merlin_56483483.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Jefe de Policía de Chicago agradece que hubo un Festival Puertorriqueño pacífico
Pero el departamento se vio desafiado en otras partes de la ciudad en donde cuatro personas murieron y al menos otras 28 resultaron heridas.
By Sun-Times Wire
 