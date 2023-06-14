The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 15, 2023
Theater Entertainment and Culture Music

‘Real Housewives of Motown’ showcases the women who proudly stood in the shadows of hitmakers’ love

The latest musical from Chicago’s Black Ensemble Theater features some of Motown’s biggest hits.

By  Jack Helbig — For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE ‘Real Housewives of Motown’ showcases the women who proudly stood in the shadows of hitmakers’ love
Britt Edwards (from left), Qiana McNary, De’Jah Perkins and Melanie McCullough star as “The Real Housewives of Motown” at Black Ensemble Theater.&nbsp;

Britt Edwards (from left), Qiana McNary, De’Jah Perkins and Melanie McCullough star as “The Real Housewives of Motown” at Black Ensemble Theater.

Mitchell Reese Boseman

Behind every strong man is an even stronger woman.

That is the message of Michelle Renee Bester’s rollicking new musical “The Real Housewives of Motown,” also directed by Bester, in its world premiere at Black Ensemble Theater.

The show follows the trials and tribulations of the four women who were married to the men who helped make Motown great: Claudette Robinson (a member of the Miracles married to singer-songwriter Smokey Robinson), Josephine Williams (married to The Temptations founder Otis Williams), Mary Agnes Williams (married to Temptations lead singer Paul Williams) and Clineice Stubbs (married to Four Tops lead vocalist Levi Stubbs). 

But as this high-spirited show makes abundantly clear, strength alone doesn’t help the four indomitable women get by. Against the odds, they survived and thrived because they had love and faith, and family and friendship.

And music. Lots and lots of music — some of the best tunes on the radio in the 1960s and ’70s, all of them written by or made famous by the men they married.

‘The Real Housewives of Motown’

Real Housewives of Motown

Where: Black Ensemble Theater, 4450 N. Clark St.

When: Through July 9

Tickets: $56.50-$66.50

Run-time: 2 hours, with intermission

Info: blackensembletheater.org

One of the strengths of this often-joyous show is that it’s packed with great Motown hits. “Get Ready.” “You Really Got a Hold on Me.” “Standing in the Shadows of Love.” “Ain’t No Woman Like the One I Got.” All are sung with gusto and verve by Bester’s cast of soul-stirring singer-actors and backed by an incomparable four-piece band lead by Adam Sherrod. 

The show boasts a remarkable cast of triple threats equally adept at singing, dancing and acting.

As Mary Agnes Williams, De’jah Perkins’ powerful vocals were in fine form during her solo amid an ensemble turn on “Heard it Through the Grapevine.” She later had the audience in the palm of her hand, belting out the gospel classic “Grateful,” expressing deep sadness and resigned acceptance after the suicide, late in the show, of her famous husband, Paul Williams.

Britt Edward’s voice shook the rafters during a heartfelt duet with RJ Griffith (as Smokey Robinson) on “You Really Got A Hold On Me,” a song that spoke volumes about their passionate but flawed marriage. 

The show also contains spot-on recreations of classic performances by the Four Tops and the Temptations, complete with their fabulous matching suits and synchronized cool moves (kudos to choreographer Reneisha Jenkins).

Naphtali Curry slays as the talented but fatally flawed Paul Williams, singing and dancing through a pitch-perfect rendition of “(I Know) I’m Losing You.” 

But music alone does not make for a fully satisfying stage musical. The non-musical parts of the show do not rise to the level of the songs. Instead, we’re presented with a series of interesting but disconnected vignettes, quick glimpses into the lives of the four women at the heart of this show.

Bester further fragments her story with short, videotaped segments in which the characters comment on their lives. 

There are emotionally charged moments, though too few of them, like when Claudette unleashes her anguish at carrying a child for six months and then having a miscarriage.

Bester has a lot of rich material here. Being the wife of a Motown star apparently was never easy. Mary Agnes Williams’ husband Paul was an alcoholic. Claudette Robinson tried to balance performing on the road with the Miracles with starting a family and suffering eight miscarriages.

All of the women had to deal with loneliness while their husbands put in long hours — on the road and in the studio — for their hard-driving boss, legendary Motown founder Barry Gordy. 

Josephine Williams, Mary Agnes Williams and Clineice Stubbs were resigned to essentially running households and raising their children alone. 

With such an embarrassment of dramatic riches, the life story of any one of these amazing women could make for a great musical. Having four incredibly strong story arcs vying for our attention is at times overwhelming.

Still, there is that incomparable Motown music.  Whenever the spoken scenes sag, the incomparable music shines, and we are reminded why Motown matters. And why the stories of these fiercely strong women matter, too. 

Next Up In Theater
The Mix: Cool things to do in Chicago June 15-21
Kate Arrington’s ‘Another Marriage’ brings Judy Greer to the Steppenwolf stage
Tony Awards telecast makes inclusive history; Goodman’s ‘Good Night, Oscar’ honored
‘Don’t Quit Your Daydream’: Second City show not always funny, but still fun
Conversation goes ’round and ’round in flat-footed ‘Shaw vs. Tunney’
The Mix: Cool Things to do in Chicago June 8-14
The Latest
James T. Weiss waits outside security at Dirksen Federal Building on his way to a hearing, Thursday, June 1, 2023.
USA vs. James Weiss
Jurors deliberating in corruption trial of businessman accused of bribing 2 state lawmakers
The trial of James Weiss stretched over seven days and featured 15 witnesses, including four who have held elected office.
By Jon Seidel
 
merlin_109593659.jpg
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields heading to Paris for football camp
Bears quarterback Justin Fields is spending his weekend in France.
By Patrick Finley
 
In this May 6, 2019 file photo, Glenda Jackson attends The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute benefit gala in New York.
Entertainment and Culture
Oscar-winning actress Glenda Jackson, who had second career in British Parliament, dies at 87
Jackson’s agent said she died Thursday at her home in London after a short illness. The actress had recently completed filming “‘The Great Escaper,” in which she co-starred with 90-year-old Michael Caine.
By Jill Lawless | Associated Press
 
Chicago fashion designer Thierry Andre Roger
Obituaries
Chicago fashion designer Thierry Andre Roger, whose clients included violinist Rachel Barton Pine, dies at 60
Calls to Mr. Roger often traced back to a simple cocktail party question: Where’d you get that dress?
By Mitch Dudek
 
Bears GM Ryan Poles would love to avoid contract snags like he hit with Roquan Smith last year.
Bears
Drama-free summer would be ideal for Bears, GM Ryan Poles after last year
He has four players up for contract extensions this offseason and would do well to establish clarity on all of them before training camp starts.
By Jason Lieser
 