The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 21, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

More GOP lawmakers should back assault weapon ban

It’s hard to believe former House Republican leader Jim Durkin and only one other GOP legislator voted to ban assault weapons in Illinois.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE More GOP lawmakers should back assault weapon ban
Former Republican Minority Leader Jim Durkin backs a ban on military weapons, one of the few members of the GOP to do so in Illinois.

Former Republican Minority Leader Jim Durkin backs a ban on military weapons, one of the few members of the GOP to do so in Illinois.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

Thanks for publishing the excellent op-ed by former Illinois House Republican leader Jim Durkin. He makes excellent points about the need to ban military weapons that were designed only for the battlefield from private use. The ease with which these weapons are bought and used is beyond reprehensible.

Opponents of such a ban point to a recent U.S. Supreme Court case, New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, to defend their position. But this case had to do with concealed weapons licenses and the need to show cause before acquiring one. Even Justice Brett Kavanaugh stated that governments may regulate weapons sales and background checks.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

It is hard to believe Durkin and only one other Illinois Republican voted to ban assault weapons in Illinois. And when Congress banned assault weapons for 10 years, those Republicans who voted for the ban were harassed for being sensible.

Related

Let us return to some common ground. If Republicans would take a sensible stand and defy their NRA donors, such a ban on assault weapons would cut down on mass murder. Why such politicians would want to take money from people who prefer profit over safety is beyond me.

So what if their stand results in harassment and even defeat in the next election? To have a career that caters to the lowest common denominator among voters cannot be worth it.

Jan Goldberg, Riverside

Metra Electric is an untapped resource

The Metra Electric is one of our most under-used transportation assets. 

Most cities would love to have fully elevated, electrified railroad tracks running into their downtown already built.

We ought to connect the Metra Electric with tracks that serve the North Side and O’Hare Airport. Building a bridge over the Chicago River as part of One Central could unlock that potential.

And we ought to use the Metra Electric’s connection with the South Shore Line — publicly-owned electrified tracks that run as far as South Bend, Indiana — as the basis for modern high-speed electric trains to run to the East Coast.

Especially since Union Station is largely at capacity, One Central could make a lot of sense as a new high-speed train station that connects Detroit, Indiana, Ohio and the East Coast to Chicago — and then up to O’Hare Airport.

Dan Johnson, Loop

Looking for Biden replacement

The early polling strength of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the Democratic presidential race has mostly to do with pollees not wanting President Joe Biden as the Democratic candidate. It’s a “somebody else please” call. Sadly for most Democrats, nobody stands out as the best candidate to primary President Biden.

Mary F. Warren, Wheaton

Next Up In Commentary
Biden should take nothing for granted in 2024 Democratic primaries
Cubs radio man Pat Hughes has a Hall of a speech coming up — and it’s already making him cry
We have a chance to cut air pollution caused by big trucks
A nation of too many shootings, too little support for gun safety
Chicago Democratic convention perk package for high-end donors: Credentials, coveted hotels and more
Don’t turn a blind eye to Indian Prime Minister Modi’s dark history
The Latest
President Joe Biden speaks during a political rally at the Philadelphia Convention Center in Philadelphia, Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Columnists
Biden should take nothing for granted in 2024 Democratic primaries
Biden and the Democratic National Committee made a risky move: major changes to the primary calendar, that put South Carolina first, ahead of Iowa and New Hampshire. History shows the risk-taking could backfire.
By S. E. Cupp
 
Alyssa Thompson is one of the newcomers to the U.S. Women’s National Team’s World Cup roster.
Soccer
World Cup veterans Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe will lead U.S. Women’s National Team
The roster includes a mix of both familiar faces and newcomers.
By Anne M. Peterson | AP
 
Chicago Police Department Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott speaks during a news conference at the Office of Emergency Management and Communications headquarters, Friday, May 5, 2023.
City Hall
19 City Council members push candidate for top cop — head of search calls it ‘completely inappropriate’
The criticism came after the alderpersons signed a letter expressing “disappointment and dismay” that the commission charged with leading the search hasn’t granted a follow-up interview to Chicago’s patrol chief.
By Tom Schuba and Fran Spielman
 
CTA buses will reroute around the Loop in late June and early July for the NASCAR street race at Grant Park.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
CTA bus detours for NASCAR race
Eighteen bus routes will detour around the Loop over the NASCAR Street Race weekend on July 1-2.
By David Struett
 
Chicago Police Officer Maurizio Cazares and Michigan resident Trey Brice reunited this week. Brice was the victim of a knife attack on Michigan Avenue in March 2021.
Chicago
A bittersweet reunion with the officer who helped save his life
A Michigan man came back to Chicago this week, two years after being stabbed in the throat on Michigan Avenue. One of the man’s police saviors died unexpectedly two weeks after the Mag Mile attack.
By Stefano Esposito
 