I support the 2nd amendment — and an assault weapons ban

At the close of the 102nd legislative session this past January, I voted in support of the Illinois Assault Weapon Ban, joined by one other Republican, Brad Stephens of Rosemont. My vote was of conscience, of experience and a vote for the safety of Illinoisans.

I am a suburban Republican, and I support one’s right to possess a firearm, as evidenced in my support of conceal and carry. But are we at a place in time where parents will begin suiting up their kids in kevlar before going to play in the park or on their front stoop?

The horrific tragedies of mass shootings, like the one in Highland Park last summer, are not the result of a musket loaded with shot and powder, but in many cases, a legally accessible military-grade weapon, such as a Smith & Wesson MP (military and police) semi-automatic rifle (AR15) with a 30-round magazine. Enthusiasts have coined this weapon as “America’s Gun” and most recently, the “Barbie for guys.” I kid you not.

Do we still believe our founding fathers envisioned an AR15 or the likes as the natural evolution of the “right to bear arms?” Opinions are strong and personal. I presume my comments will be ridiculed by the opponents.

Opinion bug Opinion

Take me out of the discussion and consider two prominent Americans’ perspectives on this issue: one a congressman, and the other a veteran and machinist. Eugene Stoner was the veteran and machinist who designed and developed the AR-15 semi-automatic rifle. Years after his death, Stoner’s family made the following statements:

“Our father designed the AR-15 as a military weapon to give our soldiers an advantage on the battlefield. He would have been saddened by these events (mass shootings with the AR-15).”

He was a sportsman, hunter and a skilled shot, but never used the AR-15 for those purposes.

Former Republican U.S. Rep. Henry Hyde of DuPage County served 32 years in Congress and was chairman of the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee from 1995 to 2001. Hyde was no liberal. Yet in 1994, when Congress sought to act on the federal assault weapons ban, Hyde broke from most of the party to support the ban.

He stated the following: “The founding fathers didn’t contemplate these weapons of mass destruction, that teenagers and grievance killers would have ‘bazookas.’ I’m sensitive to the right of people to own a weapon … Proliferation of weapons whose only purpose is to kill a lot of people in a hurry seems to me not to be justified.”

I spoke with Hyde during that time about his vote. He was on the receiving end of horrible and distasteful criticism, but never wavered on his vote.

The 4th of July Highland Park shooter lawfully purchased a Smith & Wesson MP 15 semi-automatic rifle, an AR-15 style weapon, along with three large capacity magazines.

In a matter of 60 seconds, he discharged 83 rounds at parade-goers, resulting in seven deaths, five on the parade route and two later in the hospital. One boy, 8 years old, is now paralyzed for life. Another boy, 2 years old, lost his mom and dad from the slaughter while they shielded him from the spray of bullets. He is now an orphan.

Let’s be clear: There is a common denominator in all of these never-ending mass slaughters. The AR-15 was the weapon of choice in Uvalde, Sandy Hook, San Bernardino, Orlando, Las Vegas, Parkland, Sutherland Springs and Buffalo — “America’s rifle” and “the Barbie for guys.”

I previously mentioned conscience, common sense and the human experience, traits the “middle” and independent voters are seeking. “Reasonable firearm restriction” is not a radical concept coming from the far left, it comes from Henry Hyde and Eugene Stoner. It comes from the middle, the rapidly growing middle. This voting bloc is becoming more important and influential by the day.

Our local elected state’s attorneys must treat gun offenses as real crimes, specifically in Cook County. We must do more to keep guns out of the wrong hands — felons, mentally disturbed individuals, street gang members. But the slaughter must stop.

As we were told growing up, the only way to solve a problem is to first identify the problem. The problem cannot be more clear — it is the person pulling the trigger, and it is also the weapon.

Jim Durkin is a former Republican state representative who served as the Illinois House minority leader. He is also a former assistant Cook County state’s attorney.

Send letters to letters@suntimes.com

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.