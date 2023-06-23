The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 23, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture Books

Rocker Dee Snider draws on Long Island childhood in 1st novel ‘Frats’

His debut as a novelist follows his previous stints as a radio disc jockey, TV voiceover artist, Broadway actor, horror film writer and of course the drag-wearing face of Twisted Sister.

By  Wayne Parry | Associated Press
   
SHARE Rocker Dee Snider draws on Long Island childhood in 1st novel ‘Frats’
Dee Snider poses for a portrait in Redondo Beach, Calif., on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, to promote his novel “Frats.”&nbsp;

Dee Snider is photographed in Redondo Beach, Calif., on Wednesday, June 21, 2023, to promote his novel “Frats.”

Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Dee Snider is taking a novel approach to life after rock stardom.

The former singer for the ‘80s glam rock band Twisted Sister just released his first novel, “Frats,” about the madness, cruelty and alcohol and testosterone-fueled bravado of the 1970s high school fraternity scene on Long Island, New York, where he grew up.

His debut as a novelist follows his previous stints as a radio disc jockey, TV voiceover artist, Broadway actor, horror film writer and of course the drag-wearing (more about that later) face of the band best known for the hits “We’re Not Gonna Take It” and “I Wanna Rock.”

“Always something new and interesting; that’s key to me,” Snider said. “I want to feel challenged.”

He got the writing bug coming up with the script for the band’s breakthrough 1984 video for “We’re Not Gonna Take It” in which a stern father berates his teenage son, who then morphs into Snider and engages in cartoonish takedowns of dear old dad.

Lead singer Dee Snider of Twisted Sister addresses the crowd before he shoots the puck in between periods of the NHL game between the Calgary Flames and the Chicago Blackhawks on October 15, 2014, at the United Center.

Lead singer Dee Snider of Twisted Sister addresses the crowd before he shoots the puck in between periods of the NHL game between the Calgary Flames and the Chicago Blackhawks on October 15, 2014, at the United Center.

Getty Images

“I started to teach myself how to write,” he said. “In 1984, everybody was out partying; I was in the dressing room or in the hotel working on writing. I’m not a singer who decided to write a book — or had someone write one for him. I’ve been laboring away, honing the craft.

In his autobiography “Shut Up and Give Me The Mic,” Snider learned about the bane of many writers: editors. His editor wanted 315 pages; Snider had 700 written and wasn’t finished.

“They chopped it in half,” he said. “I call it ‘killing babies.’ You have a great section for a book, but you have to remove something.”

“Frats,” which Snider says he wrote without assistance, follows the lives of high school friends who had to navigate the minefields posed by frat boys, the pressure to conform and the insane risks taken in the name of belonging. The main character, Bobby Kovacs, is loosely drawn from Snider’s own high school experiences in Baldwin, New York.

There’s even a few hidden Easter eggs that sharp-eyed Twisted Sister fans may spot: The fictional reporter who wrote a story about a heinous crime integral to the plot of the book is named Mark Segall, taking the first name of Twisted Sister’s bassist, Mark “The Animal” Mendoza, and the second name of guitarist Jay Jay French, born John Segall.

The band playing the high school prom is named Dusk; Kovacs notes that the singer went on to become quite famous. Dusk was Snider’s real-life high school band, and their singer did indeed become quite famous.

Snider, 68, made headlines last month when his support of a tweet by Kiss singer Paul Stanley critical of juveniles undergoing sex reassignment surgery led Snider’s planned appearance at the San Francisco Pride parade to be canceled by mutual agreement.

“I saw what Paul said, and I essentially agreed about him saying kids aren’t ready to make those decisions,” Snider said. He said he told the group SF Pride, “I think I should not attend. Look, we disagree on this subject, I’m in support of you guys, I don’t want to cause you problems, let me bow out before you even announce it.

“You can’t afford to be alienating supporters, people who stand with you, sing with you, march with you, just because they don’t agree with every single thing you say,” he said. “I am a supporter of the trans community and the gay community. I dressed in drag and stood tall, and inspired millions of young men and women to be themselves.”

He wrote on Twitter that “I am open to educating myself so I can be a better ally.”

Suzanne Ford, executive director of SF Pride, welcomed that declaration.

“Like any ally, we’re glad that Dee wants to continue learning about the issues that affect the transgender community,” Ford said. “As a trans woman, I can tell you that no two stories are alike. This isn’t a black-and-white conversation, which is why educating the public is so critical.”

Twisted Sister retired in 2016, and there are no plans to revive the band, though Snider admits it would be tempting to go onstage again in makeup and costumes in one of the numerous states that have banned drag shows attended by children “as a poke in the eye.”

“In certain states, it’s been banned,” he said. “What we did would not be allowed.”

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: My late husband’s toxic family refuses to honor his wishes
Horoscope for Friday, June 23, 2023
A Venezuelan migrant is using his blossoming painting skills to brighten his adoptive hometown
You didn’t need to be at Wrigley Field to hear Fall Out Boy last night
Queen Latifah, Billy Crystal, Barry Gibb among this year’s class of Kennedy Center Honors
Creatives shine new light on ‘The Who’s Tommy’ in Goodman Theatre world premiere
The Latest
Chicago_Seattle_071622_100.jpg
Chicago Fire
Gabriel Slonina taking fast-forward to adulthood in stride
Now with Chelsea, the former Fire goalkeeper is developing both on and off the field.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Flashing lights on a police vehicle
Crime
Pedestrian killed, another injured when struck by semi on I-55 in Bolingbrook
They were standing near the farthest right lane after pulling their car to the side of the road when a semi driver struck them and fled the scene, state police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
As the 2024 election approaches, polls show people dislike both President Joe Biden and his Republican challenger, Donald Trump, in equal numbers.
Columnists
Americans dislike both Biden and Trump
But the “meh” vote normally favors the incumbent. The trick, one pundit says, is to tout Biden’s legislative accomplishments and remind people of all the terribly unpopular things Republicans have in mind.
By Gene Lyons
 
merlin_114195478.jpg
Chicago
Aurora woman dies while swimming off Foster Beach
The body of Amy Kelts was found Thursday morning after she was reported missing while swimming.
By Mary Norkol
 
Two men were shot, one fatally, May 3, 2022 in Chicago.
Crime
13-year-old boy shot near UIC campus
After shots were fired, the boy saw someone drive away in a black SUV about 11:30 p.m. Thursday in the 1300 block of South Morgan Street.
By Sun-Times Wire
 