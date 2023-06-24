Fire defender Arnaud Souquet adjusting to new environment

The transition from European soccer to MLS can be a challenging one. Unlike domestic leagues overseas, MLS covers four time zones, stretches thousands of miles between two oceans, plays through the heat of the summer and has clubs that play in a host of climates.

Then there’s the cultural change. For Fire defender Arnaud Souquet, that means mastering a new dialect.

“I work a lot, and my teammates help me to feel good on the field,” Souquet said. “At the beginning, the language was hard because it’s sometimes difficult to speak and understand the game at the same time. But now I think it’s different and I can use my experience to help the young players and the team to be better in the future.”

Souquet, 31, moved from French side Montpellier to the Fire during the offseason. Born in Paris, Souquet’s only experience playing for a club outside of France was a 13-game loan spell in bordering Belgium, where one of the official languages is French.

Now, through half of his first season, Souquet is getting used to his surroundings.

“I think I’m feeling very good now in Chicago because I have time to see the city, to spend good time with my family, but right now my family is in Europe, so I’m alone,” Souquet said. “But I work a lot in the training center to be better every time. And sometimes you need maybe a little time to feel the change between Europe and the United States, because it’s a new life, a new chapter in your life, and it’s hard for everybody to change their life like this.”

That doesn’t mean Souquet is struggling with the transition from France’s Ligue 1 to the Fire. He has been a solid and dependable performer at right back. Combined with Jonathan Dean, Souquet has made right back one of the Fire’s stronger positions this year.

There’s just one thing Souquet would like to experience more with the Fire.

“I very much enjoy the changes,” he said. “It’s like a dream for me. Just I would like to win a lot of games, because this is the most important thing in [soccer], the final result. Now, you miss some points. But we have a good quality group, and we work a lot to give a lot on the field.”

Life changes are difficult enough, but Souquet is also adjusting to a different style of play.

European leagues are more technically and tactically advanced than MLS and attract most of the best players in the world. Meanwhile, MLS is known more for its speed and physicality, though the league is getting better at some of the nuances of the game.

“At the beginning, I had to discover a new league with a new environment, and I feel good,” Souquet said. “But I need time to understand the league, how the players play because there are small differences with Europe. And after the first few games, I [felt] good.”