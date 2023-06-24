The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 24, 2023
Chicago Fire Sports Soccer

Fire defender Arnaud Souquet adjusting to new environment

Souquet, 31, moved from French side Montpellier to the Fire during the offseason.

By  Brian Sandalow
   
SHARE Fire defender Arnaud Souquet adjusting to new environment
Chicago_Minnesota_040823_Souquet_057.jpg

Arnaud Souquet is halfway through his first season with the Fire.

Courtesy of the Fire

The transition from European soccer to MLS can be a challenging one. Unlike domestic leagues overseas, MLS covers four time zones, stretches thousands of miles between two oceans, plays through the heat of the summer and has clubs that play in a host of climates.

Then there’s the cultural change. For Fire defender Arnaud Souquet, that means mastering a new dialect.

“I work a lot, and my teammates help me to feel good on the field,” Souquet said. “At the beginning, the language was hard because it’s sometimes difficult to speak and understand the game at the same time. But now I think it’s different and I can use my experience to help the young players and the team to be better in the future.”

Souquet, 31, moved from French side Montpellier to the Fire during the offseason. Born in Paris, Souquet’s only experience playing for a club outside of France was a 13-game loan spell in bordering Belgium, where one of the official languages is French.

Now, through half of his first season, Souquet is getting used to his surroundings.

“I think I’m feeling very good now in Chicago because I have time to see the city, to spend good time with my family, but right now my family is in Europe, so I’m alone,” Souquet said. “But I work a lot in the training center to be better every time. And sometimes you need maybe a little time to feel the change between Europe and the United States, because it’s a new life, a new chapter in your life, and it’s hard for everybody to change their life like this.”

That doesn’t mean Souquet is struggling with the transition from France’s Ligue 1 to the Fire. He has been a solid and dependable performer at right back. Combined with Jonathan Dean, Souquet has made right back one of the Fire’s stronger positions this year.

There’s just one thing Souquet would like to experience more with the Fire.

“I very much enjoy the changes,” he said. “It’s like a dream for me. Just I would like to win a lot of games, because this is the most important thing in [soccer], the final result. Now, you miss some points. But we have a good quality group, and we work a lot to give a lot on the field.”

Life changes are difficult enough, but Souquet is also adjusting to a different style of play.

European leagues are more technically and tactically advanced than MLS and attract most of the best players in the world. Meanwhile, MLS is known more for its speed and physicality, though the league is getting better at some of the nuances of the game.

“At the beginning, I had to discover a new league with a new environment, and I feel good,” Souquet said. “But I need time to understand the league, how the players play because there are small differences with Europe. And after the first few games, I [felt] good.”

Next Up In Sports
Morel of the story: Young Cubs slugger — 24 on Saturday — has Home Run Derby potential
‘Summertime’ the theme for our weekly quiz
Bet on it: Paul Stone’s cold logic
Illinois has had a rich history of auto racing
Blackhawks offseason preview: Plenty of draft picks, free-agent decisions to make as rebuild continues
Ranking all 32 NFL starting QBs
The Latest
Baltimore Orioles v Chicago Cubs
Sports Saturday
Morel of the story: Young Cubs slugger — 24 on Saturday — has Home Run Derby potential
In London, Christopher Morel will seek his 14th home run since being called back up on May 9 and his 25th of the season, including the gangbusters month-plus he spent at Triple-A Iowa. But why stop there?
By Steve Greenberg
 
Screenshot_2023_06_21_at_12.58.45_AM.png
MLB
‘Summertime’ the theme for our weekly quiz
Who knew baseball and music went so well together?
By Bill Chuck
 
Cheez-It Citrus Bowl - LSU v Purdue
Sports Saturday
Bet on it: Paul Stone’s cold logic
The veteran handicapper takes note of rule change and coaching trends in college football.
By Rob Miech
 
Alejandra Oliva with her dog Chico.
Books
Alejandra Oliva argues in new migration memoir for the United States to be more compassionate
‘Rivermouth,’ one of the most highly touted indie books of the summer, makes migrants story individual and personal.
By Arionne Nettles
 
racing.png
Sports Saturday
Illinois has had a rich history of auto racing
The first auto race ever held in the United States was flagged off on Nov. 28, 1895, from Jackson Park, near the site of the now Museum of Science and Industry.
By Bernie Biernacki
 