Chicago Pride Parade 2023 is Sunday, what you need to know

The Chicago Pride Parade is Sunday.

It steps off at noon Sunday from Montrose Avenue and Broadway and ends at Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road.

Best bet to get there: Take public transportation rather than drive, and expect the L to be packed.

To get a good spot, head there early.

Spectators cheer and wave flags during last year’s Chicago Pride Parade. Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

The parade typically highlights Pride Month for many in the LGBTQ+ community.

The late June date commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Riots, the protests in New York that were pivotal in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the United States.