Chicago Pride Parade 2023 is Sunday, what you need to know

The Chicago Pride Parade is Sunday.
It steps off at noon Sunday from Montrose Avenue and Broadway and ends at Diversey Parkway and Sheridan Road.
Best bet to get there: Take public transportation rather than drive, and expect the L to be packed.
To get a good spot, head there early.
The parade typically highlights Pride Month for many in the LGBTQ+ community.
The late June date commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Riots, the protests in New York that were pivotal in the fight for LGBTQ+ rights in the United States.
The Latest
“We see all the negative news about death and turmoil, but here we wanted to show our kids having fun, and give them a change to show off their talents,” said the cofounder of the show.
The victory put off the possibility of the White Sox (33-45) dropping their fifth series in a row until Sunday and kept them from matching a season-high 14 games under .500.
Cubs left fielder Ian Happ hit two home runs in the Cubs’ victory.
Manager Pedro Grifol cited managing Kopech’s workload when he pulled him after four innings and 86 pitches in his most recent outing.
“For those who say I cut the cord, I don’t have Fubo — which we are available on — but I’d like to buy Marquee individually, just the channel, to see Cubs games,” Crane Kenney said Saturday on The Score.