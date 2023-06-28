Things to do in Chicago June 29-July 5: The Mix
The Antojitos Fest Latin American comedy festival, African/Caribbean International Festival of Life, and Navy Pier’s annual Independence Day Fireworks are among the highlights in the week ahead.
Theater
- In Thomas J. Walsh’s solo play “Pleading Infinity,” Jon Branes plays Bob Donovan, a Hollywood screenwriter who wrestles with life’s big questions including miraculous births, the nature of art, near-death experiences, ghosts, UFOs, the creation of the universe and, finally, the meaning of life. At 6:30 p.m. Thursdays June 29-Aug. 3 at The Annoyance Theater, 851 W. Belmont. Tickets: $15. Visit theannoyance.com.
- The mysterious, interactive magic of Henok Negash highlights those unplanned chance encounters in life that cannot be explained. His new show, “Meant to Be,” features illusions that explore dating, marriage and trust. At 7 p.m. Wednesdays July 5-Sept. 27 at Chicago Magic Lounge, 5050 N. Clark. Tickets: $40, $45. Visit chicagomagiclounge.com.
- Antojitos Fest is a Latin American comedy festival featuring a blend of stand-up acts, monologues and improv performances by local and international acts including Eliana La Casa, Jayson Acevedo, Emily Ramirez, Jocelyn “Joz” Sida and improv acts The Assembly from Ciudad de Mexico, HERALDO and Antojitos, the festival host. At 8 p.m. June 30 at iO Theater, 1501 N. Kingsbury ($15), and 8 p.m. July 1 at Logan Square Improv Theater, 2825 W. Diversey ($10). Visit ioimprov.com and logansquareimprov.com.
Dance
- Night Out in the Parks presents choreographer Nejla Yatkin performing her interactive and joyous “Firebird” dances. Accompanied by live music by Patrick Wojtalk, the free meditative dance performances speak to the connection between people and their surroundings. At 6 p.m. June 29 in Gage Park, 2411 W. 55th; 6 p.m. June 30 in McKinley Park, 2210 W. Pershing; and 2 p.m. July 11 in Humboldt Park, 1400 N. Humboldt. A Firebird Parade is planned at 5 p.m. July 8 at Caracol Gathering Space, south of McCormick Place Bird Sanctuary, 2400 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Visit nightoutintheparks.com.
Music
- The 40th edition of the FitzGerald’s American Music Festival features more than 60 acts including Lucinda Williams Band, Steve Earle, Dirty Dozen Brass Band, Dave Alvin & the Guilty Ones, Deeohgee, The Texas Gentlemen, Shinyribs, The Cactus Blossoms, Uncle Lucius, Terence Simien and James Hunter Six. From June 30-July 3 at FitzGerald’s, 6615 W. Roosevelt. Online tickets have sold out, but a limited number of tickets ($60) will be available when doors open on July 1-3 only. Visit fitzgeraldsnightclub.com.
- Cult band Sparks (brothers Ron and Russell Mael) tour behind the new album “The Girl Is Crying in Her Latte,” a roster of songs that are characteristically timeless and, at the same time, modern. The New York Times says, “It’s like vintage Sparks, clever as ever.” At 7:30 p.m. July 5 at Copernicus Center, 5216 W. Lawrence. Tickets: $47+. Visit copernicuscenter.org.
- Brass sensation The Soul Rebels began with the idea to expand on the pop music they loved on the radio and the New Orleans brass tradition they grew up on. The eight-member collective took those ideas and blended funk and soul with elements of hip hop, jazz and rock, all within a brass band context. At 8 p.m. June 29 at Space, 1245 Chicago, Evanston. Tickets: $28. Visit evanstonspace.com.
Movies
- In another screening of CSO at the Movies, conductor and film composer David Newman leads the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in the score for “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” by composer John Williams. Released four decades after the original 1977 “Star Wars,” it brought the story and music to a new generation of fans. At 7:30 p.m. June 29-July 1 at Symphony Center, 220 S. Michigan. Tickets: $65+. Visit cso.org.
Museums & Galleries
- Artist Ellsworth Kelly is known as an important American abstract painter, sculptor and printmaker, but he also was a prolific portraitist. The new exhibit, “Ellsworth Kelly: Portrait Drawings,” highlights nearly 100 works, just a fraction of the total portraits he drew between 1941 and 2011. The portraits showcase his evolving and wide-ranging approach to both portraiture and drawing and are evidence of both his artistic influences and friendships. From July 1-Oct. 23 at Art Institute of Chicago, 111 S. Michigan. Tickets: $14-$40. Visit artic.edu.
- After nine years of promoting social justice causes through art and programming, the Weinberg/Newton Gallery (688 N. Milwaukee) presents its final show: “DISARM, Everyday Violence, Every Day.” The exhibit, running to Sept. 9, features artwork by local and national artists, each speaking to the challenges of structural racism and violence that Chicago still faces today. Admission is free. Visit weinbergnewtongallery.com.
Festival Fun
- Navy Pier presents its annual Independence Day Fireworks display accompanied by patriotic music beginning at 9 p.m. July 1. Leading into the pyrotechnics is a lineup of free entertainment from 2-11 p.m. with performances by Phillip Michael Scales, Sheryl Youngblood and Rod Tuffcurls & The Bench Press, plus DJ Mo Mami. Visit navypier.org.
- The Budweiser Clydesdales, often referred to as “gentle giants,” make several appearances in the Chicago area including Wrigley Field, Addison and Clark (11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. June 30), Jewel-Osco, 1220 S. Ashland (11 a.m.-1 p.m. July 5), Schaumburg’s Wintrust Field, 1999 S. Springinsguth (11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 6) and Harry Carey’s Navy Pier, 700 E. Grand (noon-2 p.m. July 8). For more dates, visit handfamilycompanies.com/clydesdales.
- The 30th annual African/Caribbean International Festival of Life featuring music, arts, crafts, games and music is combined with the Jerk, Seafood & Vegan Fest. Performers include I-Octane, Mr. Killa, Heatwave, Roody Roodboy and more. From noon-10 p.m. July 1-4 in Washington Park, 55th and South Cottage Grove. Tickets: $18+, children 12 and under free. Visit internationalfestivaloflife.com.
- Taste of Oak Brook features cuisine from area restaurants, live music and a spectacular fireworks display to close out the evening. At 3 p.m. July 3, with food service beginning at 4 p.m. and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. At Village Sports Core Field, 700 Oak Brook Rd., Oak Brook. Visit oak-brook.org/375/taste-of-oak-brook.
