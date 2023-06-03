The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 3, 2023
Bicyclist killed in hit-and-run in Highland Park

The bicyclist was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she died, Mayor Nancy Rotering said on Facebook.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A bicyclist was killed in a hit-and-run incident Friday in Highland Park.

A bicyclist was killed by a hit-and-run driver just past 12:30 p.m. Friday at Deerfield and Piccadilly roads in Highland Park.

The woman who was struck, whose name hasn’t been released, was taken to Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where she died, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said on Facebook.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to contact the Highland Park police at (847) 432-7730 or police@cityhpil.com.

