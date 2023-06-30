The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 30, 2023
The Supreme Court rejects Biden’s plan to wipe away $400 billion in student loans

The court held that the administration needs Congress’ endorsement before undertaking so costly a program.

By  Associated Press
   
AP23181512671852.jpg

A sign reading “cancel student debt” is seen outside the Supreme Court, Friday, June 30, 2023, as decisions are expected in Washington.

AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

WASHINGTON (AP) — A sharply divided Supreme Court ruled Friday that the Biden administration overstepped its authority in trying to cancel or reduce student loans for millions of Americans.

The 6-3 decision, with conservative justices in the majority, effectively killed the $400 billion plan, announced by President Joe Biden last year, and left borrowers on the hook for repayments that are expected to resume by late summer.

The court held that the administration needs Congress’ endorsement before undertaking so costly a program. The majority rejected arguments that a bipartisan 2003 law dealing with student loans provided the authority Biden claimed.

The Latest
The Supreme Court rules for a designer who doesn’t want to make wedding websites for gay couples
The court ruled 6-3 for designer Lorie Smith despite a Colorado law that bars discrimination based on sexual orientation, race, gender and other characteristics.
By Jessica Gresko | AP
 
Alan Arkin, who went from Second City to Oscar-winning ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ turn, dead at 89
“I never knew that I could be funny until I joined Second City,” he once said. His many movies included “Catch-22,” “The In-Laws” and “The Russians Are Coming, The Russians Are Coming”
By Associated Press
 
Getting into the wild of reading
A summer list of reading centered around the outdoors, but not really beach-reading fare.
By Dale Bowman
 
Chicago police reforms slowed by staff shortages, court monitor says
Maggie Hickey’s report calls on Mayor Brandon Johnson to conduct a staffing study and improve data collection and community policing programs.
By Andy Grimm
 
Chicago’s air quality improved, still not so good for ’sensitive groups’
That follows two days this week of “very unhealthy” air.
By Stefano Esposito
 