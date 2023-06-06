The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
Cook County state’s attorney’s office says it will no longer object to waiving court fees for low-income defendants

Fines and fees are used to help fund the court system, but the office said “a disproportionate amount of its financing is shouldered by people of color and those living in poverty.”

By  Allison Novelo
   
The Cook County state’s attorney’s office announced Tuesday it will no longer object to waiving court fees for low-income defendants, a move it said was aimed at reducing racial disparities in the criminal justice system.

“One of the tragedies of the criminal justice system is that a disproportionate amount of its financing is shouldered by people of color and those living in poverty,” State’s Attorney Kim Foxx said in a statement. “Rather than end the cycles of racial disparities and criminalization, fees and fines perpetuate them.” 

Fines and fees are used to cover court expenses.

The office said the new policy was in line with other measures it has taken, including not prosecuting cases involving driving with a suspended license or possessing small amounts of narcotics and expunging cannabis convictions.

“These financial burdens too often exacerbate poverty,” First Assistant State’s Attorney Risa Lanier said in a statement.

News
Stalled stadium talks in Arlington Heights create opportunity for Johnson
Given his campaign promise to make $1 billion worth of “investments in people,” it would be tough to imagine Johnson moving a new stadium for the Chicago Bears to the top of his “to-do” list.
By Fran Spielman
 
Transportation
A flight from O’Hare to Midway? Yes, but don’t try to buy a ticket
Some users of flight tracking apps noticed one flight that seemed too unusual to be true: A 20-mile United Airlines flight from O’Hare to Midway on Monday. It was just the airline repositioning a charter flight.
By David Struett
 
Crime
Suspect arrested in slaying of woman found in Logan Square apartment
A man was taken into custody after the body of Brittany Battaglia, 33, was discovered Monday a block from where she lived, according to Chicago police.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Bears
Bears, doing business in a new way, aren’t afraid to play hardball
Team president Kevin Warren isn’t running the franchise like the Halas/McCaskey mom-and-pop operation Chicago is used to.
By Laurence W. Holmes
 
Environment
Chicago blanketed by white cottonwood tree fluff in a banner year for the stuff
The excessive fluff might have something to do with last year’s weather. The trees — among Chicago’s most common — are producing far more seeds than usual.
By Ellery Jones
 