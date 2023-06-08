The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 8, 2023
NASCAR in Chicago News Sports

White Sox hitting the road with NASCAR

Driver Ty Dillon’s No. 77 Chevrolet Camero ZL1 and his uniform will sport White Sox logos and colors for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race July 1-2.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE White Sox hitting the road with NASCAR
Ty Dillon’s No. 77 Chevrolet Camero will have a White Sox theme for next month’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

Ty Dillon’s No. 77 Chevrolet Camero will have a White Sox theme for next month’s NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

Spire Motorsports

Next month’s Chicago NASCAR race will have a South Side flavor to it. 

Spire Motorsports driver Ty Dillon’s No. 77 Chevrolet Camero ZL1 and his uniform will sport White Sox logos and colors for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race July 1-2.

Fans can get an early look at the car on June 23 and June 24 at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox will hold a NASCAR Night on June 23. 

“This partnership with Spire Motorsports is truly a unique opportunity to showcase the White Sox brand during one of the most talked about events in Chicago,” Mike Downey, White Sox director of marketing and promotions, said in a statement. “The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is certain to be an event for the record books.”

There’s no traditional oval for the Chicago race, Instead, drivers will have to navigate city streets as regular drivers do, taking into account bumps, crests and other imperfections in the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course that winds through and around Grant Park.

“Spire Motorsports is thrilled to partner with the Chicago White Sox for this unique opportunity as part of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race and have Ty Dillon’s No. 77 Chevrolet on display at Guaranteed Rate Field during NASCAR night,” Spire Motorsports President Bill Anthony said in a statement. “This partnership gives both Spire Motorsports and the White Sox an opportunity to acknowledge and honor our respective fan bases and celebrate Chicago sports culture together.”

Next Up In News
Parolee out on bond is accused of shooting at cops during pursuit that ended in a crash
There’s a bear in the ’burbs
Pope Francis has scar tissue removed, hernia repaired during 3-hour abdominal surgery
Mike Pence opens presidential bid with denunciation of Trump over Jan. 6 insurrection and abortion
Ex-Trump aide testifies before federal grand jury in Florida investigation of Mar-a-Lago documents
Immigrant who died at Woodlawn shelter identified: ‘He was a very good person’
The Latest
Some techniques to keep in mind when doing pushups include making sure you keep your head looking forward and not down and keeping your body straight without pushing your butt up.&nbsp;
Exercise Well
How to do a proper pushup and other things to know about this healthful exercise
Beyond helping build bigger muscles, the weight-bearing exercise also strengthens bones and reduces bone loss, improves posture and supports cardiovascular health.
By Daryl Austin | USA Today
 
Rev. Pat Robertson poses a question to a Republican presidential candidate during a forum at Regent University in Virginia Beach, Va., Oct. 23, 2015.
Pat Robertson, religious broadcaster, dies at 93
Robertson was a familiar presence in American living rooms because of his “700 Club” television show.
By Ben Finley | Associated Press
 
The Cook County criminal courthouse.
Crime
Parolee out on bond is accused of shooting at cops during pursuit that ended in a crash
Antwon Harrison, 24, allegedly fired a weapon at officers from a vehicle fleeing the scene of a shooting in Englewood on Monday. The driver was also arrested.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Clipboards with voter registration forms sit on a table on Election Day, Nov. 3, 2020.
Editorials
Republican states’ attack on voter records system is an attack on democracy
Eight Republican-led states have pulled out of the nation’s bipartisan electronic system that checks voter registration records for accuracy. More states could choose to pull out. It’s a threat to the integrity of our elections.
By CST Editorial Board
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: Obnoxious grandma excluded from bride’s dress shopping
Though the grandmother has a history of hogging attention at family events, the betrothed woman’s mom wants her involved with wedding activities.
By Abigail Van Buren
 