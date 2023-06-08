White Sox hitting the road with NASCAR

Next month’s Chicago NASCAR race will have a South Side flavor to it.

Spire Motorsports driver Ty Dillon’s No. 77 Chevrolet Camero ZL1 and his uniform will sport White Sox logos and colors for the NASCAR Chicago Street Race July 1-2.

Fans can get an early look at the car on June 23 and June 24 at Guaranteed Rate Field. The White Sox will hold a NASCAR Night on June 23.

“This partnership with Spire Motorsports is truly a unique opportunity to showcase the White Sox brand during one of the most talked about events in Chicago,” Mike Downey, White Sox director of marketing and promotions, said in a statement. “The NASCAR Chicago Street Race is certain to be an event for the record books.”

There’s no traditional oval for the Chicago race, Instead, drivers will have to navigate city streets as regular drivers do, taking into account bumps, crests and other imperfections in the 12-turn, 2.2-mile course that winds through and around Grant Park.

“Spire Motorsports is thrilled to partner with the Chicago White Sox for this unique opportunity as part of the NASCAR Chicago Street Race and have Ty Dillon’s No. 77 Chevrolet on display at Guaranteed Rate Field during NASCAR night,” Spire Motorsports President Bill Anthony said in a statement. “This partnership gives both Spire Motorsports and the White Sox an opportunity to acknowledge and honor our respective fan bases and celebrate Chicago sports culture together.”