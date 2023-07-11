The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Nation/World News Metro/State

Elizabeth Holmes on track for early release from her 11-year prison sentence for Theranos scam

Elizabeth Holmes was found guilty of duping investors in a blood-testing hoax. Because she has behaved well, her 11-year, three-month sentence could be cut by almost 2 years.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Elizabeth Holmes on track for early release from her 11-year prison sentence for Theranos scam
Holmes_Restitution_Payment.jpg

Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes, center, is escorted by prison officials into a federal women’s prison camp on May 30, 2023, in Bryan, Texas.

Associated Press

SAN FRANCISCO — Disgraced Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes has apparently behaved well enough during the first six weeks of her more than 11-year prison sentence for duping investors in her blood-testing hoax to be eligible for release nearly two years ahead of schedule, federal officials confirmed Tuesday.

The U.S. Bureau of Prisons currently projects that Holmes, 39, will be released from a Bryan, Texas, prison on December 29, 2032. That would be 115 months, or slightly more than 9 1/2 years, after she began her prison sentence of 11 years and three months imposed by U.S. District Judge Edward Davila last November after her conviction on four counts of fraud and conspiracy following a high-profile trial in San Jose, California, that riveted Silicon Valley for months.

Related

Holmes’ prison sentence hasn’t changed, but like all prisoners who follow the rules can qualify for an early release under the federal government’s “good time” guidelines. Her projected release date — a few weeks before her 49th birthday — is in line with a prisoner serving her length of sentence.

When Davila sentenced Holmes, legal experts predicted she might be able to get out of federal prison in about nine years.

Related

The Bureau of Prisons declined to explain the specific reasons for Holmes’ projected release date, citing “privacy, safety, and security reasons” in a statement provided Tuesday to The Associated Press. “Every inmate earns good conduct time and is projected in their projected release date,” the statement pointed out.

Holmes’ former lover and top lieutenant at Theranos — Ramesh “Sunny Balwani” — is also on track for an early release from his nearly 13-year prison sentence after being convicted of 12 counts of fraud and conspiracy last year following a separate trial. Balwani’s projected release date is April 1, 2034, according to the Bureau of Prisons. That would be nearly 11 years after he began his sentence at a Southern California prison.

Related

Both Holmes and Balwani, 57, are hoping to get out even earlier as their lawyers pursue appeals seeking to overturn their respective convictions.

Although they had separate trials, Holmes and Balwani were accused of essentially the same crimes centered on a ruse touting Theranos’ blood-testing system as a breakthrough in health care. The claims helped the company become a Silicon Valley sensation that raised nearly $1 billion from investors and at one point anointed Holmes with a $4.5 billion fortune, based on her 50% stake in Theranos.

Next Up In News
Trump lawyers ask judge to postpone trial without setting a date in classified documents case
Man fatally shot in South Chicago
Boil order lifted for final Aqua Illinois customers in southern Lake County
Bank of America hit with $250M in fines, customer refunds for ‘double-dipping’ fees, fake accounts
Suspect charged in shooting of 9-year-old boy celebrating his grandmother’s birthday in Franklin Park
Leslie Van Houten, follower of cult leader Charles Manson, released from California prison
The Latest
Fans look up at the marquee outside of Wrigley Field.
Cubs
Wrigley Field under consideration for 2025 All-Star Game
Wrigley Field last hosted the All-Stars in 1990.
By Associated Press
 
Election_2024_Trump.jpg
Nation/World
Trump lawyers ask judge to postpone trial without setting a date in classified documents case
Attorneys for former President Donald Trump cited challenges to selecting jurors and concerns about whether he would get a fair trial before the November 2024 election.
By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON / Associated Press
 
The White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. bats during the T-Mobile Home Run Derby.
White Sox
White Sox’ Luis Robert Jr. will miss All-Star Game
The Sox said Robert felt tightness in his right calf during Monday’s Home Run Derby and is listed as day-to-day.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
Man fatally shot in South Chicago
About 11:35 p.m., officers responded to a call of shots fired in the 9200 block of South Brandon Avenue and found the man, 45, shot multiple times, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Northwestern Wildcats v Nebraska Cornhuskers - Aer Lingus College Football Classic
College Sports
Firing Pat Fitzgerald is one thing. Replacing him is a task Northwestern might not be up to
It’s hard to envision Northwestern ever finding another coach who accepts and believes in the place like Fitzgerald did, who doesn’t need it to be something it can’t be.
By Steve Greenberg
 