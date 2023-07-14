The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers says HBO’s ‘Hard Knocks’ was ‘forced down our throats’

“I understand the appeal with us,” Rodgers said. “There’s a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team. A lot of expectations for our squad. They forced it down our throat and we have to deal with it.”

By  USA Today Sports
   
Jets QB Aaron Rodgers isn’t eager to be part of HBO’s “Hard Knocks.”

Aaron Rodgers doesn’t seem to be looking forward to this particular television appearance.

The New York Jets have been chosen as this year’s team to be featured on HBO’s “Hard Knocks” — a person with knowledge of the situation confirmed to USA TODAY Sports — and Rodgers doesn’t sound too happy about it.

“I understand the appeal with us,” Rodgers said Thursday. “There’s a lot of eyes on me, a lot of eyes on our team. A lot of expectations for our squad. They forced it down our throat and we have to deal with it.”

It’s the first time the Jets will be showcased on “Hard Knocks” since Rex Ryan’s squad in 2010, when the now-former coach encouraged everyone to “go get a snack.”

Storylines with these Jets are plentiful, starting with four-time NFL MVP Rodgers, who was traded in April after spending the last 15 years as the starting quarterback of the Green Bay Packers.

Aside from the Jets, the Bears, Commanders and Saints were candidates to be featured on the show this year.

Rodgers, who was asked his thoughts during the American Century Championship golf tournament, did have one positive reaction about appearing on “Hard Knocks.”

“One of the only things I like about Hard Knocks is the voice of God, who narrates it, Liev,” Rodgers said referring to Liev Schreiber, the Emmy-nominated actor who has narrated dozens of other documentaries and television shows. “I hope I get to meet him.”

The Jets start their preseason on Aug. 3 against the Cleveland Browns in the Hall of Fame Game and their regular season Monday, September 11 at home against the Buffalo Bills.

