Austin Pendleton exits Steppenwolf’s ‘No Man’s Land’

Veteran Broadway actor and Steppenwolf ensemble member Austin Pendleton has exited the North Side theater’s production of “No Man’s Land,” now in previews, the company announced Monday. The theater’s official announcement cited “personal reasons” for the departure.

Chicago actor Mark Ulrich will step into the role of Spooner, previously held by Pendleton.

The production of the Harold Pinter drama, directed by Les Waters, also stars ensemble member/Steppenwolf co-founder Jeff Perry as Hirst, and tells the story of two aging men (Spooner and Hirst) who are sharing an evening of cocktails and conversation when they are visited by two sinister younger men that shifts the entire dynamic of the night. The cast also features Jon Hudson Odom and Samuel Roukin.

Ulrich’s acting credits include “The Children (u/s)” and How Long Will I Cry?,” at Steppenwolf, as well as numerous productions at the Goodman Theatre, Northlight Theatre, TimeLine Theatre, Marriott Theatre and Writers Theatre, among others. He is also a company member at Chicago’s Rivendell Theater Ensemble. His TV credits include “Chicago Med” and “Chicago Justice, Power Book IV.”

The play runs through Aug. 20 at the theater, 1650 N. Halsted. Tickets: $20-$98. Visit steppenwolf.org.

