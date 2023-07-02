The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 2, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Congress should pass PRESS Act to provide strong federal protections for journalists

The PRESS Act, backed by Sen. Dick Durbin, would protect journalists from being surveilled by the government or forced to burn their sources, except in serious emergencies.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Congress should pass PRESS Act to provide strong federal protections for journalists
Sen. Dick Durbin has reintroduced the PRESS Act, which would provide strong federal protection for journalists and their sources.

Sen. Dick Durbin has reintroduced the PRESS Act, which would provide strong federal protection for journalists and their sources.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Last year, U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin announced his support of the PRESS Act in the Sun-Times. Durbin wrote that “at a time when the former president is calling for journalists to be jailed and referring to the press as the ‘enemy of the people,’ it’s critical that we protect this pillar of our democracy.”

The PRESS Act is the strongest federal shield bill for journalists we’ve ever seen. It protects journalists — regardless of their political leanings or establishment credentials — from being surveilled by the government or forced to burn their sources, except in serious emergencies.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

It also restricts workaround efforts to spy on journalists through their technology providers. These protections are crucial so that sources can help reporters expose government and corporate crimes without risking their careers or freedom.

The PRESS Act didn’t pass last year, despite strong bipartisan support, because of a nonsensical objection from a single senator. But Durbin followed through on his commitment and co-sponsored this year’s newly reintroduced PRESS Act. He’s joined by U.S. Sens. Ron Wyden and Mike Lee and U.S. Reps. Jamie Raskin and Kevin Kiley. They should all be commended for protecting First Amendment rights when so many politicians fear them.

Journalists should not have to choose between burning their source and going to prison. And that choice isn’t hypothetical. Journalists have served time for refusing to identify sources for stories on everything from CIA scandals to murder cases to steroids in baseball. It’s among the reasons why experts say press freedom in the United States is on the decline.

When sources are afraid to come forward, journalists can’t speak truth to power. Corruption goes unchecked, and citizens are less informed. We must do everything we can to make the PRESS Act the law if we want to have a free press that makes democracy possible.

Judge Murray Gurfein put it best in upholding the press’s right to publish the Pentagon Papers: “A cantankerous press, an obstinate press, a ubiquitous press must be suffered by those in authority in order to preserve the even greater values of freedom of expression and the right of the people to know.”

John Cusack, founding board member, Freedom of the Press Foundation
Seth Stern, director of advocacy, Freedom of the Press Foundation

Supreme Court’s decision damages wall between church and state

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a web designer (not yet doing business) who, under the guise of free speech, wanted to use her religious beliefs preemptively to justify discrimination against same-sex couples.

The court found, in the free speech clause and the free exercise clause of the First Amendment, a new right, unknown to the founders and not explicit in the text, to discriminate against a minority using religious belief as the justification.

The First Amendment says in part, “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion or prohibiting the free exercise thereof …” Now the Supreme Court believes it can establish religion whenever the “free exercise thereof” discriminates against LGBTQ+ people.

When the Supreme Court imposed the religious beliefs of one person on a minority, another brick was removed from the wall of separation between church and state.

Bob Barth, Edgewater

Next Up In Commentary
Pritzker made a sensible compromise on health care for undocumented immigrants
Don’t scare pets to death
More markets like New Maxwell Street could showcase city’s culture, help stop violence
Chicago’s first day in the NASCAR business was far from a smash hit. Will Sunday be better?
‘House of Tomorrow’ from 1933 World’s Fair has a future thanks to $2 million federal grant
‘The community stood behind us,’ say couple who owned Highland Park store from which shooter fired on Fourth of July parade
The Latest
Sabina Martinez, a health care worker with Little Village Enlace, holds up a sign as she and others march in protest against the cuts to health care for undocumented immigrants outside of the Illinois state offices at 555 W Monroe St. in the West Loop on Thursday.
Editorials
Pritzker made a sensible compromise on health care for undocumented immigrants
When the Legislature and the governor enact a budget, they have to make the numbers balance.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A person walks through a large puddle south of Buckingham Fountain at the NASCAR Chicago Street Race on Sunday, July 2, 2023 in Chicago.
NASCAR In Chicago
Disappointed fans go with the flow as record rainfall dampens mood for Chicago’s NASCAR weekend
Race fans fled for shelter in garages and coffee shops as it rained buckets on the Chicago Street Race course — and they held out hope that the engines could still be fired up again later in the day.
By David Struett and Ambar Colón
 
Luis Robert Jr. of the White Sox celebrates a home run at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on June 28, 2023 in Anaheim, California. (Getty Images)
White Sox
White Sox center fielder Luis Robert Jr. named to American League All-Star team
Robert Jr. is White Sox’ lone representative, and first Sox All-Star CF since Chet Lemon in late 1970s
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
A Jeep drives through flood water on the Edens Expressway July 2, 2023.
Weather
Record-setting rainfall, flooding halt Blue, Pink Line trains; over 7,000 without power
A flash-flood warning is in effect until 6:30 p.m. Just after noon, O’Hare Airport had recorded 2.27 inches of rain, breaking Chicago’s previous record for July 2 of 2.06 inches set in 1982, the National Weather Service says.
By Mohammad Samra and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Zach LaVine
Bulls
The early-round winners and losers from NBA free agency
The Cavaliers, Lakers and Fred VanVleet should me all smiles after the first weekend of NBA free agency, but the one person that could have the biggest smirk when the smoke clears? Pat Riley.
By Joe Cowley
 