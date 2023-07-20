Pitchfork Music Festival 2023: Entry rules, how to get there

Pitchfork Music Festival will bring artists including Big Thief and Bon Iver to Chicago’s West Loop Friday through Sunday. Here’s everything you should know if you plan on attending this year’s fest.

How to get there

Pitchfork takes place at Union Park (1501 W. Randolph St.) in the West Loop.

The park sits right below the Ashland L stop, with Pink and Green Line service.

Blue Line riders can walk about 26 minutes from the Ashland and Division L stop, or hop on the southbound CTA No. 9 bus at the Ashland and Division L stop to the Ashland bus stop, about eight minutes.

Those commuting in from farther away can get on the Madison No. 20 bus at Ogilvie station, which is also just a short walk from Union Station. The bus stops just south of the park at Madison and Clinton.

The festival doesn’t have any parking for those commuting by car.

Those on bikes can park at the festival’s bike parking at 1611 W. Walnut.

What not to bring

Bags will be restricted to small purses, satchels, fanny packs and drawstring bags and may not exceed 14” x 11” x 5.”

Coolers, outside food and drinks, skateboards, aerosol cans and illegal substances are among the list of banned items. For a full list of things you can’t bring, visit the fest’s website.

Last-minute tickets

Tickets for this year’s Pitchfork are still available at the festival’s website.

Three-day general admission tickets are going for $249 before fees, while single-day general admission tickets are going for $115 before fees.