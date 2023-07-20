The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Pitchfork Music Festival Things To Do Entertainment and Culture

Pitchfork Music Festival 2023: Entry rules, how to get there

Pitchfork Music Festival will take over Union Park in the West Loop Friday through Sunday. Here’s what you need to know if you plan to go.

By  Katie Anthony
   
SHARE Pitchfork Music Festival 2023: Entry rules, how to get there
merlin_107066306.jpg

Festivalgoers cheer as Magdalena Bay performs on the second day of last year’s Pitchfork Music Festival at Union Park. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times, Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Pitchfork Music Festival will bring artists including Big Thief and Bon Iver to Chicago’s West Loop Friday through Sunday. Here’s everything you should know if you plan on attending this year’s fest.

How to get there

Pitchfork takes place at Union Park (1501 W. Randolph St.) in the West Loop.

The park sits right below the Ashland L stop, with Pink and Green Line service.

Blue Line riders can walk about 26 minutes from the Ashland and Division L stop, or hop on the southbound CTA No. 9 bus at the Ashland and Division L stop to the Ashland bus stop, about eight minutes.

Those commuting in from farther away can get on the Madison No. 20 bus at Ogilvie station, which is also just a short walk from Union Station. The bus stops just south of the park at Madison and Clinton.

The festival doesn’t have any parking for those commuting by car.

Those on bikes can park at the festival’s bike parking at 1611 W. Walnut.

What not to bring

Bags will be restricted to small purses, satchels, fanny packs and drawstring bags and may not exceed 14” x 11” x 5.”

Coolers, outside food and drinks, skateboards, aerosol cans and illegal substances are among the list of banned items. For a full list of things you can’t bring, visit the fest’s website.

Last-minute tickets

Tickets for this year’s Pitchfork are still available at the festival’s website.

Three-day general admission tickets are going for $249 before fees, while single-day general admission tickets are going for $115 before fees.

Next Up In Entertainment
Theaster Gates South Side arts hub names programming team
Beyoncé’s show stopping looks from her Renaissance World Tour
Chicago’s first DisFest to celebrate performers with disabilities
‘Barbie’ movie marketing mania has companies thinking pink
Dear Abby: Daughter balks at being RA to help pay for college
Even those who never did theater camp can enjoy ‘Theater Camp’
The Latest
Northwestern takes the field against Southern Illinois in September.
Fran Spielman Show
NU hazing scandal could be biggest ever in college sports, attorney says
Attorneys Parker Stinar and Patrick Salvi Jr. said they have heard from Northwestern athletes who describe abuse that is far worse in women’s sports than in the football program formerly run by fired head coach Pat Fitzgerald.
By Fran Spielman
 
Volunteers shovel a hole during a tree planting ceremony to celebrate Shriners Children’s Chicago hospital’s 100th anniversary on Oct. 4, 2022.
La Voz Chicago
OPINIÓN: El estado de Illinois necesita legalizar a los trabajadores inmigrantes para prosperar
Permitir que Illinois y otros estados opten por un programa temporal legal, ordenado y eficiente para satisfacer las necesidades de industrias críticas sería una gran ayuda para los empleadores, los trabajadores inmigrantes y los consumidores estadounidenses por igual.
By Scott Grams
 
Thaddeus “T.J.” Jimenez caught on a cellphone video shooting Earl Casteel in the legs on Aug. 17, 2015, in Irving Park. The video, which went viral, was shown during Jimenez’s trial in federal court.
La Voz Chicago
Thaddeus ‘T.J.’ Jiménez finalmente sentenciado por tiroteo capturado en video viral
Jiménez ganó un veredicto de $25 millones cuando tenía 13 años por un asesinato que no cometió, y luego entregó parte del dinero a su pandilla. Después de su sentencia de 12 años, “creo que quiere llevar una vida normal”, dice su abogado.
By Frank Main
 
Liz Wawrzyniak Chicago State University Argonne
La Voz Chicago
Científicos investigan los impactos climáticos, como inundaciones, en el sur de Chicago
Las comunidades con inundaciones o calor extremos solo verán peores condiciones a menos que se tomen medidas para responder y reducir los impactos.
By Brett Chase
 
NFL owners unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders to a group led by Josh Harris.
NFL
Sale of Commanders for $6.05 billion gets unanimous approval from NFL owners
The vote formally ends Dan Snyder’s time as a league owner.
By Dave Campbell | Associated Press and Stephen Whyno | Associated Press
 