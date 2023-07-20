The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 20, 2023
Sports Media Sports Bears

Olin Kreutz returning to The Score as Bears, NFL analyst

The former Bears center, who hasn’t appeared on a Chicago outlet since being fired at CHGO Sports for grabbing the neck of a colleague, will be back this season.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE Olin Kreutz returning to The Score as Bears, NFL analyst
merlin_105517451.jpg

Former Bears center Olin Kreutz

NBC Sports Chicago

Olin Kreutz is returning to Chicago’s airwaves.

The former Bears center, who hasn’t appeared on a Chicago outlet since being fired at CHGO Sports for grabbing the neck of a colleague, will be back on The Score this NFL season. He’ll be part of the station’s Bears pregame and postgame shows, will do call-in segments and fill in as a host.

“I’m excited about it,” Kreutz said. “I worked with everyone at The Score before, and I enjoy working there. They’ve been supportive through all of this, and I’m excited to work with them again.”

Kreutz had contributed to The Score for years before an incident in May 2022 when he attacked colleague Adam Hoge in response to a flippant remark, costing Kreutz his analyst job at the then-sports-media startup. Later, NBC Sports Chicago removed him from its Bears postgame show, “Football Aftershow.”

The incident occurred at a staff meeting in CHGO’s West Loop office. Hoge did not require treatment, and he didn’t file a police report. Kreutz since has apologized to Hoge, and the two have patched things up. But Kreutz stayed off the air in Chicago. 

“I guess you could say we took a break, and [The Score] treated me fairly, which I’ve said many times,” Kreutz said. “I know what I did was wrong. Just kind of stepped away from it to see if I really wanted to continue doing analyst work and see if I wanted to get back into it. They reached out after the season, and we worked from there.”

More to come ...

Next Up In Sports
Something to be said for change of scenery; Former White Sox Jake Diekman case in point
Charles Barkley is (expletive) right, and courageous, in defending transgender community
Arsenal rolls over MLS All-Stars 5-0
Nico Hoerner’s grand slam seals Cubs’ series victory vs. Nationals
White Sox right-hander Michael Kopech searching for right balance down the stretch
Cubs’ Seiya Suzuki feels better about his hitting after big game
The Latest
Model Kokie Childers in an advertisement for Lululemon.
Columnists
Plenty of room in the tent
Unconventional models not only expand the realm of “normal.” They’re good advertising.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Beyoncé accepts the best dance/electronic music album award for “Renaissance” onstage during the Grammy Awards in February. The fashion icon recently shared some photos of her Renaissance wardrobe on Instagram.
Music
Beyoncé: Renaissance tour fashion an inspiration for concertgoers’ style
Whether you are thrift shopping or making your own outfit, here are Beyoncé looks to inspire you for the Renaissance World Tour.
By Ismael Perez
 
Rays reliever Jake Diekman throws to a Mariners batter during a game on June 30.
White Sox
Something to be said for change of scenery; Former White Sox Jake Diekman case in point
“If you know baseball, you can see that you go to a team like that you’re going to do good and look good,” Sox reliever Joe Kelly said.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Charles Barkley again made it clear about where he stands on transgender rights.
Commentary
Charles Barkley is (expletive) right, and courageous, in defending transgender community
Barkley’s words show him not just as a commentator or funny guy, but as someone who gets it, and is a clear ally of the LGBTQ community.
By USA Today Sports
 
A building in the 6100 block of North Campbell Avenue in the West Ridge neighborhood, where the body of 18-year-old Iman Al-Sarraj was discovered on Saturday, July 1, 2023.
Crime
Police charged a man in a fatal stabbing. Then they found a teen’s body in his fridge.
Brandon Sanders, of West Ridge, has only been charged with one of the murders as detectives scrutinize his background, which includes an arrest in Montana for allegedly pushing his wife into sex work.
By Tom Schuba and Rosemary Sobol
 