Motorist dies after shooting, crash in Woodlawn
The male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest about 7:20 p.m. inside a car that crashed into a wall in the 6700 block of South Woodlawn Avenue.
A person has died after he was found shot inside a crashed car Friday night in Woodlawn.
The person, only identified as male, was found about 7:20 p.m. when someone waved down officers in the area to alert them of the car that had crashed into a wall in the 6700 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, according to Chicago police.
The driver suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.
No arrests were reported.
