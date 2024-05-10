The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 10, 2024
Crime Chicago

Motorist dies after shooting, crash in Woodlawn

The male victim was found with a gunshot wound to the chest about 7:20 p.m. inside a car that crashed into a wall in the 6700 block of South Woodlawn Avenue.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
police-tape-1-4.jpg

A motorist was found shot inside a crashed car.

Sun-Times file photo

A person has died after he was found shot inside a crashed car Friday night in Woodlawn.

The person, only identified as male, was found about 7:20 p.m. when someone waved down officers in the area to alert them of the car that had crashed into a wall in the 6700 block of South Woodlawn Avenue, according to Chicago police.

The driver suffered a gunshot wound to the chest and was taken to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, police said.

No arrests were reported.

