The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 21, 2023
Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III chats with Rev. Jesse Jackson at the Rainbow PUSH Convention Faith Leaders Luncheon at the David Rubenstein Forum at the University of Chicago on the South Side, Tuesday, July 18. Rev. Jackson is stepping down as head of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the civil rights organization he founded in Chicago in 1971, and handing the reins to Rev. Haynes, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas.

Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III chats with Rev. Jesse Jackson at the Rainbow PUSH Convention Faith Leaders Luncheon at the David Rubenstein Forum at the University of Chicago on the South Side, Tuesday, July 18. Rev. Jackson is stepping down as head of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the civil rights organization he founded in Chicago in 1971, and handing the reins to Rev. Haynes, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas. Though he’s stepping down as president, Jackson, 81, said he intends to remain active.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Photography News

Picture Chicago: 12 of the best Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Former Northwestern athletes went public with allegations of widespread hazing in the school’s athletic program, the Rev. Jesse Jackson announced he will step down as president of Rainbow PUSH, and this week’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot was the seventh highest in U.S. history.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
SHARE Picture Chicago: 12 of the best Sun-Times photos from this week in news
SHARE Picture Chicago: 12 of the best Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Rev. Jesse Jackson, 81, greets attendees of a reunion of people who worked on his 1984 and 1988 presidential campaigns, shortly after announcing he will step down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Friday, July 14.

Rev. Jesse Jackson, 81, greets attendees of a reunion of people who worked on his 1984 and 1988 presidential campaigns, shortly after announcing he will step down as president of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Friday, July 14.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Tanner Adell performs during the 10th Windy City Smokeout outside the United Center, Saturday, July 15.

Tanner Adell performs during the 10th Windy City Smokeout outside the United Center, Saturday, July 15.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Police tape is tied to a fence at the scene where Ashley Griggs, 40, was killed and four others were wounded in a drive-by mass shooting near South Karlov Avenue and West Washington Boulevard in West Garfield Park, Monday, July 17.

Police tape is tied to a fence at the scene where Ashley Griggs, 40, was killed and four others were wounded in a drive-by mass shooting near South Karlov Avenue and West Washington Boulevard in West Garfield Park, Monday, July 17.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Flanked by attorneys and supporters, former quarterback Lloyd Yates, 26, speaks during a news conference in River North to discuss hazing in Northwestern University’s football program, Wednesday, July 19.

Flanked by attorneys and supporters, former quarterback Lloyd Yates, 26, speaks during a news conference in River North to discuss hazing in Northwestern University’s football program, Wednesday, July 19.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A person selling inflatable toys and balls stands on the sidewalk at Montrose Beach, Wednesday, July 19.

A person selling inflatable toys and balls stands on the sidewalk at Montrose Beach, Wednesday, July 19.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Leonard Botello IV, owner of TRUTH BBQ in Texas, shows off brisket that is cooking during the 10th Windy City Smokeout outside the United Center, Saturday, July 15.

Leonard Botello IV, owner of TRUTH BBQ in Texas, shows off brisket that is cooking during the 10th Windy City Smokeout outside the United Center, Saturday, July 15.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Vice President Kamala Harris and Rev. Jesse Jackson sit next to one another as Santita Jackson sings at the Apostolic Church of God at 6320 South Dorchester Avenue in Woodlawn during service dedicated to Rev. Jesse Jackson as he steps down from Rainbow Push, Sunday, July 16.

Vice President Kamala Harris sits beside the Rev. Jesse Jackson as Jackson’s daughter, Santita, sings a gospel medley, Sunday, July 16. The vice president addressed the crowd at Apostolic Church of God in Woodlawn, commemorating Jackson stepping down as head of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the civil rights organization he founded in Chicago in 1971.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

A congregant celebrates at the Apostolic Church of God in Woodlawn during a service dedicated to Rev. Jesse Jackson as he steps down as head of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Sunday, July 16.

A congregant celebrates at the Apostolic Church of God in Woodlawn during a service dedicated to Rev. Jesse Jackson as he steps down as head of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, Sunday, July 16.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) Chief Administrator Andrea Kersten enters a press conference at COPA’s headquarters in the West Town neighborhood, where she provided an update about the ongoing investigation of Chicago police officers who allegedly had sexual misconduct with asylum seekers who were temporarily staying in the 10th District Ogden police station, Tuesday, July 18.

Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) Chief Administrator Andrea Kersten enters a press conference at COPA’s headquarters in West Town, where she provided an update about the ongoing investigation of Chicago police officers who allegedly had sexual misconduct with asylum seekers who were temporarily staying in the District 10 police station, Tuesday, July 18.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Alderpersons look up at the screen to read the votes during a City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, July 19.

Alderpersons look up at the screen to read votes during a Chicago City Council meeting at City Hall in the Loop, Wednesday, July 19.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

Davis Pantry clerk Pancham Patel sells a Powerball lottery ticket to Evanston resident Maria Moraites-Sato, Tuesday, July 18. Wednesday’s $1 billion jackpot has boosted ticket sales, retailers say.

Davis Pantry clerk Pancham Patel sells a Powerball lottery ticket to Evanston resident Maria Moraites-Sato, Tuesday, July 18. Wednesday’s $1 billion jackpot has boosted ticket sales, retailers say.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

Crime
Police arrested a man for a fatal stabbing. Then they found a teen’s body in his fridge.
Crime
Fatal shooting of Karina Gonzalez once again highlights difficulty of seizing guns from spouse accused of abuse
Northwestern hazing scandal
Third lawsuit filed in Northwestern hazing scandal
View More Stories In News
The Latest
Northwestern Wildcats v Nebraska Cornhuskers - Aer Lingus College Football Classic
Sports Saturday
Ready or not, Northwestern football is right around the corner. Does that still matter?
If the Wildcats are awful — throwback awful, to a time when many questioned if they belonged in the Big Ten — critics will line up to bury them.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Kiran Rafi, a photographer and barista at Portage Grounds, has numerous tattoos.
Inking Well
Kiran Rafi’s tattoos are a constant reminder of what’s important to the Portage Park barista
One pays tribute to her mother, who died of cancer. Another is the log of the coffee shop where she works. Together, she says her tattoos piece together her life.
By Katie Anthony
 
Eric Lee, an artist from Ukrainian Village, painted this mural of Wile E. Coyote and the Road Runner, on a building at 1290 N. Clybourn in Old Town in June.
Murals and Mosaics
In Old Town mural, artist Eric Lee captures Wile E. Coyote’s futile pursuit of the Road Runner
The Ukrainian Village artist says a lot of people in creative fields can identify with the cartoon villain, “as failure is a fairly large part of creation.”
By Sun-Times staff
 
Mount Carmel’s Angelo Ciaravino (33) hits a jumper in the lane against Hyde Park.
High School Basketball
Mount Carmel’s Angelo Ciaravino is the breakout star of the summer
The 6-6 senior has turned heads and is now the hottest name in Illinois high school basketball recruiting.
By Joe Henricksen
 
Dressed like the staff at a Hooter’s restaurant, rookie members of the San Diego Padres head back to the clubhouse after posing for a photograph as part of rookie hazing in 2008. MLB has since banned the practice.
Sports
Anti-hazing policies vary among pro sports leagues
The biggest professional leagues in the U.S. have mostly avoided high-profile hazing scandals over the past decade with the notable exception of the NFL’s Richie Incognito.
By David Brandt | AP
 