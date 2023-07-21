Picture Chicago: 12 of the best Sun-Times photos from this week in news

Rev. Frederick Douglass Haynes III chats with Rev. Jesse Jackson at the Rainbow PUSH Convention Faith Leaders Luncheon at the David Rubenstein Forum at the University of Chicago on the South Side, Tuesday, July 18. Rev. Jackson is stepping down as head of the Rainbow PUSH Coalition, the civil rights organization he founded in Chicago in 1971, and handing the reins to Rev. Haynes, senior pastor of Friendship-West Baptist Church in Dallas. Though he’s stepping down as president, Jackson, 81, said he intends to remain active.