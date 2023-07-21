Picture Chicago: 12 of the best Sun-Times photos from this week in news
Former Northwestern athletes went public with allegations of widespread hazing in the school’s athletic program, the Rev. Jesse Jackson announced he will step down as president of Rainbow PUSH, and this week’s $1 billion Powerball jackpot was the seventh highest in U.S. history.
The Latest
If the Wildcats are awful — throwback awful, to a time when many questioned if they belonged in the Big Ten — critics will line up to bury them.
One pays tribute to her mother, who died of cancer. Another is the log of the coffee shop where she works. Together, she says her tattoos piece together her life.
The Ukrainian Village artist says a lot of people in creative fields can identify with the cartoon villain, “as failure is a fairly large part of creation.”
The 6-6 senior has turned heads and is now the hottest name in Illinois high school basketball recruiting.
The biggest professional leagues in the U.S. have mostly avoided high-profile hazing scandals over the past decade with the notable exception of the NFL’s Richie Incognito.