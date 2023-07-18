No immigrants have come forward alleging they were victims of sexual misconduct by Chicago cops, oversight chief says

The head of the city’s police oversight agency announced Tuesday that investigators so far haven’t identified any immigrants as victims of “sexual misconduct” by Chicago cops.

Andrea Kersten, chief administrator of the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, told reporters at COPA’s offices in West Town that “an unprecedented amount of media attention and public scrutiny” prompted her to take the unusual step of disclosing early details of the ongoing investigation.

Kersten explained that investigators “have not identified any migrants claiming to be the victim of sexual assault or any form of sexual misconduct by CPD members.”

COPA was initially made aware of the allegations on July 6 accusing one officer from the Ogden District of “sexual contact with an unidentified, underage female migrant,” Kersten said. The allegations also suggested that several other unidentified officers from the district “may have also engaged in similar misconduct.”

“The source of the initial allegation was unknown,” she said. “But the information appeared to be circulating amongst various CPD and Office of Emergency Management and Communication, or OEMC, employees.”

Over the course of the investigation, Kersten said other complaints involving migrants have been lodged, including another unsubstantiated claim of unidentified officers from the Town Hall District “engaging in sexual misconduct” with an immigrant.

The explosive allegations became public the same day COPA was made aware of them, with a police spokesperson acknowledging that the department’s Bureau of Internal Affairs was investigating the claims with the oversight agency.

The following day, COPA announced that its probe involved officers assigned to the Odgen District and at least one immigrant.

One of the officers assigned to the district covering Lawndale and Little Village was accused of impregnating a teenager, law enforcement sources said.

The claims have set off a firestorm that prompted city officials to quickly move dozens of immigrants from the Ogden District station, 3315 W. Ogden Ave. Mayor Brandon Johnson has called the allegations “deeply troubling,” and on Monday he informed members of the media that COPA would be providing an update on the case.

COPA is handling an investigation that could bring administrative charges against officers, while the internal affairs bureau is leading a criminal probe.

