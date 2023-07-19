The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 19, 2023
Northwestern hazing scandal News Chicago

Northwestern football team abuse was so widespread, coach must have known, player’s attorneys allege

“We’re talking about probably hundreds, if not thousands of events of abuse, harassment or sexual assault during his tenure,” attorney Parker Stinar said at a Wednesday morning news conference.

By  David Struett and Andy Grimm
   
SHARE Northwestern football team abuse was so widespread, coach must have known, player’s attorneys allege
Attorneys Patrick A. Salvi (left) and Parker Stinar answers a question during a news conference on the first lawsuit filed in the Northwestern University football team hazing investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in Chicago.

Attorneys Patrick A. Salvi (left) and Parker Stinar answers a question during a news conference on the first lawsuit filed in the Northwestern University football team hazing investigation on Wednesday, July 19, 2023 in Chicago.

Owen Ziliak/Sun-Times

A day after a former Northwestern University football player filed the first a lawsuit alleging hazing and sexual abuse on its team, his lawyers said the abuse was so widespread that coach Patrick Fitzgerald must’ve known about it.

“The head football coach knows about everything that happens with his football program,” attorney Parker Stinar told reporters Wednesday morning.

“And this wasn’t just one single event. We’re talking about probably hundreds, if not thousands of events of abuse, harassment or sexual assault during his tenure,” he said.

The anonymous former player filed suit on Tuesday, a week after Fitzgerald was fired when a university investigation found allegations of hazing and racial discrimination by 11 current or former players. Complaints, the investigation found, were “largely supported by the evidence.” It remains the first lawsuit filed in the wake of the scandal.

The abuse included “forced participation, nudity and sexualized acts of a degrading nature,” University President Michael Schill wrote.

Stinar and attorney Patrick Salvi Jr. said they have spoken with another football player on the team and will be filing a separate lawsuit Wednesday with similar allegations.

At least a half dozen other players have retained lawyers. Civil rights attorney Ben Crump and the Chicago-based Levin & Perconti law firm also held a press conference Wednesday. That event, at a downtown hotel, included four of 15 players who have hired the firm to represent them. Crump, who has represented the families of George Floyd and Ahmad Arbury in litigation, and his co-counsel Steve Levin, said they still are gathering evidence and fielding calls from dozens more players, including athletes on the Northwestern softball and baseball teams.

Related

Fitzgerald’s attorney, Dan Webb, has ripped the lawsuit for failing to cite “any specific facts or evidence.” Tuesday night, Webb said that “we will aggressively defend against these allegations with facts and evidence.”

Salvi and Stinar alleged the culture of abuse permeated the school’s entire athletic department. It infiltrated the baseball, softball, volleyball and cheerleader programs, they said.

“This is an institution that permitted this behavior: sexual harassment, sexual assault, racial discrimination. This is an athletic program that permitted it. And this is a school that allowed it,” Stinar said.

Most of the attention has been on the fallout from the investigation of abuse into the football team, but a simultaneous university investigation found that baseball coach Jim Foster also engaged in abuse and bullying behavior. The university fired Foster on July 13 after the investigation came to light.

The attorneys questioned the university leadership’s transparency, and called on it to release the full, unedited investigation.

They alleged the law firm retained by the university to investigate the abuse, ArentFox Schiff LLP, was close to the school’s general counsel.

The school has only publicly released a summary of the investigation, which revealed that a student-athlete anonymously complained of hazing in the university’s football program on Nov. 30, 2022. The investigation into that complaint found that “participation in or knowledge of the hazing activities was widespread across football players.” 

In response to the investigation, the university placed Patrick Fitzgerald on a two-week suspension without pay and discontinued Northwestern’s football training camp in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

A day later, the university’s student-run paper, The Daily Northwestern, published an article quoting an anonymous student-football player who detailed allegations of the football team’s hazing traditions.

That same day, Schill released a statement placing blame on Fitzpatrick. Schill fired Fitzpatrick two days later.

Related

Next Up In Sports
Cubs, White Sox offenses contribute to a nearly record-tying day for MLB
Can’t top fishing topwaters or a morning on Geneva Lake
Could Cubs’ blowout win vs. Nationals be a sign of things to come — or just a blip?
White Sox right-hander Lucas Giolito roughed up in 11-10 loss to Mets
‘That’s a veteran move’: Cubs’ Miguel Amaya impressing with growth behind the plate
At Northwestern, a widening gap between questions and answers fills with a purple haze
The Latest
Thaddeus “T.J.” Jimenez caught on a cellphone video shooting Earl Casteel in the legs on Aug. 17, 2015, in Irving Park. The video, which went viral, was shown during Jimenez’s trial in federal court.
T.J. Jimenez
Thaddeus ‘T.J.’ Jimenez, ‘Motive’ podcast subject, sentenced nearly 8 years after a shooting caught on video
Jimenez gets 12 years in prison. He gained fame when City Hall gave him a $25 million wrongful-conviction settlement. He then lavished cash on his gang in the years before the 2015 shooting, authorities say.
By Frank Main
 
Crime scene tape. File photo.
Crime
Man shoots two women, one fatally, before shooting himself after argument inside Grand Crossing home: police
Two women, 32 and 53, were shot multiple times in the abdomen, Chicago police said. Both women were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where the younger woman died.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_48037528.jpg
Entertainment and Culture
Beyoncé in Chicago: Where to eat and drink near Soldier Field before concert
Here are local places to grab a bite and drink if you are going to the Beyoncé concert this weekend.
By Fredlyn Pierre Louis
 
Edward Hall (left) and Kimberly Motes.
Theater
Chicago Shakespeare Theater names new artistic, executive directors
Edward Hall and Kimberly Motes will helm the Tony Award-winning theater company on Navy Pier.
By Miriam Di Nunzio
 
Film_Review___Oppenheimer.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Oppenheimer’ a momentous achievement, at times pensive, at times explosive
Christopher Nolan’s historical biopic of the complex scientist is the best movie of the year so far.
By Richard Roeper
 