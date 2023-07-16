1 killed, 4 wounded in West Garfield Park drive-by shooting

A woman was killed and four others wounded in a drive-by shooting early Sunday in West Garfield Park.

The shooting happened just after 2 a.m. in the 4000 block of West Washington Boulevard, near Pulaski Road, according to Chicago police.

A 40-year-old woman was shot several times, police said. She was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital and pronounced dead. Authorities have not released her name.

The four other victims were listed in fair condition at Stroger and Mount Sinai hospitals, police said.

They were: a woman, 38, shot in the buttocks; a man, 39, shot in his arm; a man, 38, shot in his thigh; and a man, 42, shot in his leg and foot, police said.

One of the victims told police that a gunman fired shots from inside a car, police said.

No one was in custody, police said.

The shooting happened on a block that has seen gun violence before. In 2021, at least four people were shot in three separate incidents.

On Aug. 6, 2021, a 4-year-old girl was wounded in a shooting that also hurt a 19-year-old man. On July 24, 2021, Kentrell Rocquemore was killed on the block, according to police data. And a man in his 30s was shot and wounded on the block later that year, on Oct. 28, 2021.

The shooting happened in the 11th Police District, which has seen a 30% increase in murders over last year, according to police statistics. Forty-eight people have been killed in the West Side district this year through July 9, the data shows. During the same period last year, 37 had been killed.

Shootings in the 11th District are down 4% this year over the same timeframe last year, with 150 reported versus 156 in 2022, according to the data.

Citywide, shootings and murders have both dropped by 8% compared with the same period last year.

