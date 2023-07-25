Young people of Chicago weigh in on next year’s city budget at Harold Washington Library

Hundreds of Chicago’s young people weighed on what the city should prioritize in next year’s budget at a roundtable discussion event Tuesday at Harold Washington Library.

Among other things, participants sought more investment in helping people further their education, building rooftop gardens, making CTA stations more accessible, opening mental health centers and paid child care.

Young people ages 13-24 — many of them from the South and West sides of the city — participated in small table discussions with their peers on topics including affordable housing, environmental justice, public safety and neighborhood development. Older adults were invited to attend but asked not to participate in the discussions.

Officials including Chicago Department of Public Health Commissioner Dr. Allison Arwady and city Budget Director Annette Guzman walked around and listened in on conversations.

Mayor Brandon Johnson encouraged the youngsters participating in the event to speak up at their tables and assured them that their suggestions would be taken seriously by city leadership.

“Do not hold back, and I promise you I will take your feedback to heart,” Johnson told the crowd. “You truly are the greatest asset of the city of Chicago, and in the coming weeks, my administration will put together a full report to help lay out what our priorities will be. The input that you provide us today will be top of mind as we chart out the future of our great city.”

He joked that even though five participants would be randomly selected for a prize — two four-day passes to Lollapalooza — he knew that most were there to talk about crafting the next budget.

“I want you to know that I trust your experiences and I trust your convictions,” Johnson said, adding that he will defend the city’s youth from critics “till the day I die.”

“Loving you is my greatest priority,” Johnson said.

At one discussion table, a young woman asked, “How are you supposed to get a college education when you have to take care of three kids and a home?” — urging the city to offer monetary assistance to those pursuing community college. Another added that helping young parents with child care should also be prioritized.

At another table, a participant asked about reducing pollution. “Why is there lead and other pollutants in the water?”

A teen said, “The city should build more rooftop gardens. It’s a good place for people to grow fresh produce.”

Youth also suggested opening more mental health centers and expanding programs that can occupy kids’ time outside of school to help curb violence in many neighborhoods.

The mayor’s office has held three other roundtable discussions across the city this month. Johnson plans to release his revised budget forecast by Sept. 30 and deliver his first budget address Oct. 11.