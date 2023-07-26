The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Weather News Chicago

Illinois tops nation in tornadoes in ’23 with 119

On March 31 the state had 37 confirmed tornadoes, putting Illinois ahead of other states. On July 12, 13 tornadoes tore across the Chicagoland area.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE Illinois tops nation in tornadoes in ’23 with 119
tornado Western Springs

A photo of a tornado over Western Springs on July 12.

Courtesy of Stephanie Breakey

Some Illinoisans might have gotten used to their phones blaring out tornado warning alerts this year.

The alerts have become quite frequent throughout the state since spring, many alerting of actual twisters.

To be exact, 119 tornadoes have been confirmed across Illinois so far in 2023 — the most of any state in the nation, according to the National Weather Service.

But don’t be alarmed, says NWS meteorologist Lee Carlaw, noting that many of the events this year were small, short-lived tornadoes categorized as EF-0 or EF-unknown.

Illinois also routinely ranks among the top 10 states in tornadoes each year despite being geographically outside Tornado Alley, which primarily includes parts of Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska, Iowa and Texas.

“It has been an unusually active severe weather season for us, truncated in spits and spurts by drought, but I would say that weather trends obviously change from month to month and year to year,” Carlaw said.

Screenshot_2023_07_25_at_10.46.10_PM.png

National Weather Service

“It just depends on where the storm belt sets up,” he continued. “Sometimes it’s in our area, sometimes it is in Tornado Alley, sometimes it’s the Deep South. In this particular instance, over the last several months, it just so happened the storm tracks have taken most of the tornadoes into the upper Midwest.”

One day in the spring is responsible for putting Illinois on top.

The tornado season, typically from April through August, got off to a terrible start this year on March 31, when 37 twisters tore through the state. Four people were killed in the storms, including a man who died when a roof collapsed at a packed concert venue in Belvidere, east of Rockford.

merlin_112504698.jpg

Crews remove a roof that collapsed on a car and clean up debris outside the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere, Illinois, One person was killed and 28 injured when the theater’s roof was blown down in a tornado March 31.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

A round of storms produced another 13 tornadoes in the Chicago area July 12, including two near O’Hare International Airport.

One of the twisters near O’Hare reached the ground “intermittently,” meeting a threshold of lasting at least one minute to be considered a tornado, the weather service said.

Carlaw said meteorologists can’t necessarily pinpoint a cause for the large increase in tornado events this year (there were 39 last year and 82 the year before). 

Instead, he says, “It’s weather.

“In this case, the jet stream lifted a little farther north, the storm tracking a little farther north than usual, and that’s why you get a smattering or higher-density of tornadoes up in this part of the region,” Carlaw said.

Illinois twice this century surpassed 100 tornadoes in a year. In 2006, there were 144 twisters reported, there were 22 tornadoes the year before and 23 the year after. And in 2003, the state saw 136 tornadoes.

Following Illinois with the most tornadoes this year are Alabama with 91; Texas with 78; Nebraska with 67; and Iowa with 64.

Next Up In News
Rocky’s road: Wirtz remembered as fans’ friend in the stands, fierce fighter in the boardroom
Lincoln Square neighborhood woman killed in Uptown hit-and-run
Remains found at Indiana farm in 1983 identified as Chicago teen slain by serial killer
Margarito Flores, Chicago cocaine kingpin who helped bring down El Chapo, will teach cops how to catch drug traffickers
Cook County breaks opioid overdose record with 2,000 deaths logged in 2022
Johnny Lujack, Notre Dame Heisman winner and Bears quarterback, dies at 98
The Latest
Rocky Wirtz, owner of the Chicago Blackhawks, at the United Center in 2010.
Obituaries
Rocky’s road: Wirtz remembered as fans’ friend in the stands, fierce fighter in the boardroom
As Blackhawks owner, Rocky Wirtz mingled with fans grateful for the three Stanley Cups the team brought home. He also built and ran a real estate and beverage empire.
By David RoederFran Spielman, and 1 more
 
The scene in the 5100 block of North Broadway after a car ran into a woman, killing her, Tuesday July 25, 2023.
Crime
Lincoln Square neighborhood woman killed in Uptown hit-and-run
Soyfa Athamanah, 69, was crossing the street at a crosswalk in the 5100 block of North Broadway when she was hit by a black car around 10:35 p.m.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screen_Shot_2023_07_25_at_11.31.05_PM.png
Columnists
Former Bears star Steve McMichael hanging tough in fight of his life
As his Lou Gehrig’s disease progresses, McMichael holds out hope for Pro Football Hall of Fame.
By Rick Telander
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: If you’re reading this, I love you and pray you get help
Woman reaches out to the man he adores, a dedicated Abby reader, who left her when she tried to stop him from driving drunk.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
1908 Springfield race riot bronze sculpture.
Other Views
A race riot broke out in Springfield in 1908. It should be recognized with a national monument.
The designation of the Emmett Till and Mamie Till-Mobley National Monument is a healing step in honoring Black history, but much more must be done.
By Rev. T. Ray “Mac” McJunkins
 