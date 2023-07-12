Tornadoes, strong winds and hail possible across Chicago area, National Weather Service warns

The Chicago area is under threat of tornadoes, hail and strong winds as the National Weather Service identified a severe weather system moving into the region.

The agency warned of tornadoes, hail and wind that could damage buildings and endanger people as the city was pounded by rain through the afternoon Wednesday.

A tornado watch is in place for Cook, DeKalb, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Kankakee, La Salle, McHenry and Will counties until 10 p.m. A tornado watch means a tornado is possible; it is less severe than a tornado warning, which indicates that a tornado is expected by the weather service.

The main areas at risk of tornadoes is between I-80 north toward the Wisconsin/Illinois state line, according to the weather service.

The hail and winds expected in the area could be severe enough to damage cars and buildings and down fences and trees.

On a scale of 0-5, the severe weather threat was categorized as a 3 by the weather service, with the main threat lasting through 7 p.m.

The city’s Emergency Management Department will be prepared with flood mitigation equipment and coordinate with the departments of Streets and Sanitation, Transportation and Water Management, according to a release from Mayor Brandon Johnson’s office.

City officials request that residents refrain from using extra water for showers, laundry or household chores to ease pressure on the city’s wastewater system. Residents can report a backup of water in their homes or businesses by calling 311 or going to 311.chicago.gov to report water in basements, standing water in streets and viaduct flooding.

Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker issued a disaster proclamation after record-setting rainfall and tornadoes downstate, providing resources to areas hit hard by storms.

Jake Petr, a meteorologist with the weather service, said rainfall at O’Hare Airport totaled .7 inches as of 4:30 p.m. At Midway Airport, 1.1.7 inches was recorded.

One of the highest totals for the day in the area was in Romeoville, at 2.63 inches, Petr said.

