The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, July 28, 2023
Back to School News Business

With dollars still tight, nonprofits expect to hand out more school supplies than last year

Inflation is coming down, but families are still feeling a squeeze, so national and local human services agencies are prepared for more back-to-school backpack giveaways to meet the need.

By  Susy Schultz
   
SHARE With dollars still tight, nonprofits expect to hand out more school supplies than last year
Showing up with your supplies the first day is important for students, experts say. It empowers children and makes them feel ready to learn.

Students who show up with school supplies on the first day of classes feel empowered and ready to learn, experts say.

Stock.Adobe.com

Advice, resources, and reflections on back-to-school season for Chicago's students, families, and educators.

Each year, the lists are the same: pencils, pens, paper, glue sticks, folders and paper towels. But the prices are not. 

Last year, buying the basic back-to-school supplies was difficult for many families because of rising inflation. 

The annual back-to-school spending survey by Deloitte put the average cost of supplies at $661 per child, an increase of 27% since 2019. That includes not only the backpacks but clothes and shoes. All families seemed to feel the squeeze, but the cuts were deepest for families struggling to make it through each month. 

This year, no one is expecting things to change. 

“Dollars are still tight,” said Dr. Judith Allen, clinical director and chief operating officer of Communities in Schools of Chicago. “Families are working but not making enough to support the household. There is not enough money for people to manage. They are living paycheck to paycheck.” 

“Yes, we are seeing inflation is coming down,” she added. “We also know that wages are not going up.” 

In 2022, the state offered families and educators a state tax holiday on certain school supplies and school-related items. Sales tax dropped from 6.25% to 1.25%. This year, 17 states and Puerto Rico have announced summer tax holidays, but Illinois was not yet one of them as of press time.

That is why several local and national nonprofits started preparing early. Allen said her organization started looking at school supplies in May, before teachers’ supply lists came out, normally about mid-June. Her organization has been packing backpacks all summer, thanks to thousands of volunteers, to hand out to students returning to school.

So has Cradles to Crayons Chicago, which supplies many of the nonprofits in the area. 

“Last year, we handed out 70,000 backpacks, and we knew we weren’t meeting the need,” said Dawn Melchiorre, Cradles to Crayons Chicago executive director. “This year, we will distribute 90,000 backpacks filled with school supplies. 

Nonprofits that hand out school supplies to families in need are expecting there will be more need this year.

Nonprofits that hand out school supplies to families in need are expecting there will be more need this year.

Stock.adobe.com

“Ninety thousand is a lot, but it’s still not enough. It’s our mission to make sure that children living in homeless and low-income situations have the things they need to thrive,” said Melchiorre.

The nonprofits want to ensure children have the supplies and backpacks for the first day. 

“Some of what we hear from teachers and principals is that if a child doesn’t come in on day one with the things they need to succeed, they are already behind,” Melchiorre said. It’s not just the supplies they need. It’s also the boost it gives a child, she said. “It is that social-emotional feeling of pride: I have a brand new backpack and supplies and clothes and shoes, and I am ready to learn.” 

So, tens of thousands of volunteers have been packing backpacks, and many events have been scheduled for distribution.

Chicago Public Schools, which will open Aug. 21, scheduled 13 Back-to-School Bashes to hand out supplies from July 21 through Aug. 18. 

And this year, several nonprofits that run human services programs said they also have gotten requests for more than paper and pencils. 

Sherifat Olowopopo, a director of clinical, community and support services, said, like many organizations, hers asks parents and kids what they need for school every year. She asked the middle school and high school girls in the programs she manages for Ada S. McKinley Community Services, the largest human services provider on the South Side.

The answers surprised her, and she’s been working there for 20 years. As a result, she said McKinley “purchased different hygiene kits — including shampoo, conditioner, body wash, toothbrush and toothpaste — and menstrual kits,” Olowopopo said. “They have never asked for this before.”

Melchiorre, of Cradles to Crayons, said the organization distributes its backpacks to Chicago Public Schools students through numerous programs such as the Big Shoulders Fund and the YMCA. But she said it will continue to hand out school supplies year-round as children need them.

“We always see an uptick in January when they return to school,” she said. 

Susy Schultz is a freelance editor and reporter.

Next Up In News
In Alsip red-light-camera investigation, feds have done new interviews, issued subpoenas
Woman killed, 6 rescued after boat hits breakwall and capsizes near ‘Playpen’ off Oak Street Beach during sudden squall
West Side man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Lincoln Park
At the Table with Lynn Sweet
Middle school students’ advice for other kids: ‘Don’t put too much pressure on yourself’
Start the school year by supporting children’s social and emotional needs
The Latest
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout
Bears
Fields notes: Justin Fields works on the little things in virtual walk-through
For Fields, it was a day to work on handoffs to Khalil Herbert and D’Onta Foreman, swing passes to Herbert and Khari Blasingame and easy throws to tight ends Cole Kmet, Robert Tonyan and Chase Allen on check-downs and crossing routes.
By Mark Potash
 
Alsip Mayor John Ryan.
The Watchdogs
In Alsip red-light-camera investigation, feds have done new interviews, issued subpoenas
Investigators recently approached or interviewed current and former village officials, asking how Alsip chose SafeSpeed as its red-light-camera contractor.
By Robert Herguth and Tim Novak
 
Police Marine Unit officers work the scene where a boat capsized near the ‘Playpen’ in Lake Michigan on July 28, 2023.
News
Woman killed, 6 rescued after boat hits breakwall and capsizes near ‘Playpen’ off Oak Street Beach during sudden squall
A “boat distress” call was received about 4 a.m.Friday off the 600-800 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive, according to the Fire Department.
By Rosemary Sobol and Ashlee Rezin
 
Clare Bollnow and the graffiti artist known as Joos painted this mural on Belmont Avenue just east of California Avenue in Avondale in May.
Murals and Mosaics
If you find Clare Bollnow’s Avondale mural a little unsettling, she’s OK with that
The 27-year-old Ukrainian Village resident is fine if you’re left feeling uncomfortable by this mural on Belmont Avenue just east of California Avenue or by any of her other work.
By Sun-Times staff
 
A man has been charged with murder in connection with an Aug. 2, 2021, fatal shooting in West Town.
Crime
West Side man charged with sexually assaulting woman in Lincoln Park
Reggie Brown, 31, faces aggravated criminal sexual assault, unlawful restraint and robbery charges for the July 8th attack in the 1900 block of North Sheffield Avenue.
By Sun-Times Wire
 