Winnetka man dies after jumping into Lake Michigan to help kid: ‘He would have done anything for anyone’

A man died after he jumped into Lake Michigan in Winnetka to help a group of children who were tubing near Elder Beach, officials said.

Luke Laidley, 43, was boating with friends near Elder Beach off the 200 block of Sheridan Road early Tuesday afternoon when he noticed that the children appeared to be having problems, officials said. It was unclear what the trouble was.

Laidley jumped into the water but struggled to swim and went under, officials said. He was pulled back onto the boat where the friends started CPR. The boat went to the shore, where paramedics also performed CPR and transported him to Northshore Evanston Hospital.

He was pronounced dead at 2 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

Susan Rajkovisch, who lives down the street from Laidley and his family in Winnetka, spoke fondly of him.

“He would have done anything for anyone,” she said. “They’re a lovely family, and he was such a wonderful man.”

