The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 10, 2023
Letters to the Editor Commentary

Board of Ed’s voting record isn’t the only way to tell how well we work for students

The recent analysis misses changes in policies, contracts and strategies that were made through collaborative — if sometimes contentious — discussions well before a public vote.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
SHARE Board of Ed’s voting record isn’t the only way to tell how well we work for students
Chicago Board of Education members attend a meeting at the Chicago Public Schools headquarters in the Loop, Wednesday morning, April 27, 2022.

Chicago Board of Education members attend a meeting at the Chicago Public Schools headquarters in the Loop, April 27, 2022.

Pat Nabong/Sun-Times

I appreciate the recent Chicago Board of Education voting analysis carefully conducted by Lauren FitzPatrick and Nader Issa. I hope that current and future boards continue to invest in improving public understanding of their decisions to grow trust.

Even so, only a few governance decisions are politically controversial. And such an analysis misses the numerous policies revised, contracts renegotiated, and strategies that were changed through collaborative — if sometimes contentious — discussions well before a public vote.

SEND LETTERS TO: letters@suntimes.com. We want to hear from our readers. To be considered for publication, letters must include your full name, your neighborhood or hometown and a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be a maximum of approximately 375 words.

What’s far more important — and the true measure of independent and effective governance on behalf of our students and their families — is not how often school boards disagree, but how well we fulfill the promise of ensuring that our students’ outcomes enable them to pursue future life success.

I hope that current and future boards focus further on defining goals and monitoring progress towards desired student outcomes, to fulfill our duty to our students and our city, whatever the political issues of the moment.

Sendhil Revuluri, former vice president, Chicago Board of Education

Police need to solve rash of robberies

I hope the Chicago Police Department is able to apprehend the culprits involved in the string of armed robberies on the Northwest Side. I’ve now read several times in the Sun-Times that a string of robberies occurred in roughly the same part of the city with the same M.O., each only minutes apart. It’s only a matter of time before someone gets killed if no one is held accountable

Brendon Kepple, Albany Park

Give leaders credit for ‘Bidenomics’ working

Despite all the anti-government propaganda being spewed by the Republicans, who oppose any and all things the Democrats support or do, the economy is on a roll. Sadly, the media thinks this is a sporting event, like the Packers vs Bears. It’s not. Our collective well-being is at stake.

Inflation is down to 3%. Unemployment is at 3.5%. There have been 31 consecutive months of job growth. Wage growth stands at 4.4%, which is above inflation. Apparently, Bidenomics (whatever that is) is working.

Of course, in the real world someone is always poor and someone else rich. No power on earth seems to be able to change this fact. I think we all wish that this weren’t true.

We have our differences for sure, but no one can deny that we are a dynamic economy. The work is never done, but let’s take solace in the fact that things are pretty damn good in this country. Maybe our leaders deserve more credit than we give them? 

John S. Strauss, Campton Hills

Next Up In Commentary
Chicago, don’t let healthy trees be cut down without good reason
I’m fighting a company that wants to put a dangerous CO2 pipeline in my community
Trump’s Republican defenders use rhetoric that is a danger to America’s democracy
No Casper, no Dante, no Halloween
City’s ‘shovel the sidewalks’ pilot program is a waste of taxpayer money
The Jerry Reinsdorf problem: When an owner doesn’t want to own up to anything
The Latest
A sign hangs outside of a Target store in Chicago.
News
Another Threshold candle recall? Target recalls 2.2 million products over burn and laceration risks
The recall impacts Threshold-branded glass jar candles sold in multiple sizes and various scents such as frosted vanilla cupcake, pumpkin spice and rose petal & lotus.
By Associated Press
 
Yankees pitcher Deivi García during spring training in 2020, in Tampa, Fla. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox claim pitcher Deivi Garcia off waivers from Yankees
Liam Hendriks transferred to 60-day IL to make room on 40-man roster
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Bears QB Justin Fields throws against the Titans during a 2021 preseason game.
Halas Intrigue
Halas Intrigue, Episode 290: It’s (preseason) game time!
It’s time for an actual game.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy is entering Year 2.
Bears
Bears playing Justin Fields on Saturday ‘falls back into the chemistry thing’
Previous Bears coaches have vacillated between playing starters in the preseason and sitting them. Mitch Trubisky didn’t throw a single preseason pass in 2019; the next year, Matt Nagy said he regretted that decision.
By Patrick Finley
 
General Manager Jason Neloms shakes hands with Blake Nielsen, who partnered with Grasshopper Club, while Jessica Lee, another partner, smiles inside the dispensary after the store’s ribbon cutting ceremony for its second location in the South Loop neighborhood, Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023.
Marijuana
South Loop gets its first recreational weed dispensary
It’s been six months since Matthew Brewer celebrated the opening of Grasshopper Club’s first shop in Logan Square. Opening its second shop at 58 E. Roosevelt Road was no easier, he said.
By David Struett
 