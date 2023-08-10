The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, August 10, 2023
No. 10 Palatine poised to join area’s elite behind Dominik Ball, Jaylen Williams

Dominik Ball’s senior season was always going to be special for Palatine’s football program.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Palatine’s Dominik Ball runs the ball during football practice this week.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Dominik Ball’s senior season was always going to be special for Palatine’s football program. The Tulane recruit is a blaze of speed, strong and quick enough to spend four years on varsity. 

Everything has fallen into place around Ball over the past few years and it has the Pirates poised to become one of the area’s elite teams. They will open the season at No. 10 in the Super 25. 

“I’m excited at the start of every year but this time it is different,” Ball said. “There’s so much talent here and the biggest offensive line I’ve had.”

The offensive line checks in at 1,200 total pounds. Seniors Ryan Kick and Parker Brault return as anchors and there is hype surrounding sophomore right tackle Tony Balanganayi.

“This will be the first time since eighth grade that Ball is facing players his own age,” Palatine coach Corey Olson said. “He broke a lot of tackles last year but I expect him to be even more of a yards after contact guy this season. His physical strength and top end speed are just different than you see out of most high school backs.”

Quarterback Tommy Elter returns. He’s focused his offseason improvements on his release time and taking care of the ball. Basketball star Connor May, a receiver and kicker, will be one of Elter’s targets. 

It’s been a breakout summer for defensive lineman Jaylen Williams. The 6-6, 265-pound junior has scholarship offers from Auburn, Michigan, Tennessee, USC, Wisconsin, Illinois and several other colleges. 

“My phone is blowing up every single day, it’s fun,” Williams said. “But there’s a lot more pressure. I’m focused on just taking care of the man in front of me. That’s the main thing I struggled with last year.”

Palatine’s Jaylen Williams works a defensive drill during football practice.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Olson believes Williams’ biggest improvement over last year is just that, doing the basics of his job better. 

“We are never gonna put Jaylen in a box,” Olson said. “We’re gonna let him play pretty freely. A lot of things that were new to him last year are now ingrained in his game.”

Defensive end Daevion Farrow, a three-year starter, is the other standout for the Pirates on defense. 

“He’s one of those rare kids,” Olson said. “He’s explosive and athletic and tough. His quickness is unbelievable.”

Eleven starters are returning overall for Palatine, which finished 10-2 last season and lost to York in the Class 8A state quarterfinals. 

The juniors replacing departed seniors have only lost one game in high school so far. 

“The thing about this team is that the normal Palatine kids are tough, hard-working, super kids,” Olson said. “They are the glue of the team. But this year we have some Division I scholarship players sprinkled in on both sides of the ball. 

“None of those kids are putting themselves on a pedestal. When your leaders and best players are preaching the same message you are, good things are expected.”

Palatine schedule

Aug. 25 at St. Charles North

Sept. 1 vs. Buffalo Grove

Sept. 8 at Maine South

Sept. 14 vs. Evanston

Sept. 22 at Hoffman Estates

Sept. 29 at Fred

Oct. 6 vs. Conant

Oct. 13 at Barrington

Oct. 20 vs. Schaumburg

