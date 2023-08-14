The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, August 14, 2023
MLB Sports

Rays’ Wander Franco placed on restricted list as MLB investigates social media posts

The club made the announcement in the wake of social media posts that began circulating over the weekend. The Rays did not detail the nature of the social media posts.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Rays’ Wander Franco placed on restricted list as MLB investigates social media posts
All-Star shortstop Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays have “mutually agreed” that the 22-year-old will go on the restricted list while Major League Baseball looks into social media posts involving the player.

All-Star shortstop Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays have “mutually agreed” that the 22-year-old will go on the restricted list while Major League Baseball looks into social media posts involving the player.

Chris O’Meara/AP

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — All-Star shortstop Wander Franco and the Tampa Bay Rays have “mutually agreed” that the 22-year-old will go on the restricted list while Major League Baseball looks into social media posts involving the player.

The club made the announcement Monday in the wake of social media posts that began circulating over the weekend. The Rays did not detail the nature of the social media posts.

MLB has launched an investigation, a person familiar with the probe told The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

Franco did not play in Sunday’s home series finale against Cleveland at Tropicana Field and did not accompany the Rays to San Francisco for the start of a six-game road trip that begins Monday night against the Giants.

“The Tampa Bay Rays and Wander Franco have mutually agreed that he will go on the Restricted List and take leave from the club for the duration of the current road trip,” the team said in a one-sentence statement.

The road trip, which includes three games against the Giants and three against the Los Angeles Angels, ends next Sunday. The Rays return home to face Colorado on Aug. 22.

“We support any steps taken by the league to better understand the situation,” the club said of the MLB investigation. “Out of respect for all parties involved, we have no further comments at this time.”

Franco is hitting .281 with 17 homers and 58 RBIs this season.

One of Tampa Bay’s top prospects, Osleivis Basabe, started at shortstop on Sunday in the 22-year-old’s major league debut.

Franco sat on the bench in the Rays’ dugout during a portion of Sunday’s game, leaving in the fifth inning.

After the game, Rays manager Kevin Cash was asked whether there was any issue with Franco not playing other than a regular day off. Cash replied: “No.”

“I’m aware of the speculation, and I’m not going to comment any further on that,” Cash said. “The day off was because (it was) a day off.”

Franco was benched for two games in late June for how he has responded to frustrating situations and — in Cash’s words at the time — not being the best teammate at times.

Tampa Bay signed Franco to an $182 million, 11-year contract in November 2021, a deal with a team option for 2033 that could be worth $223 million.

Next Up In MLB
White Sox reliever Declan Cronin working side job at Tread Athletics
White Sox need Tim Anderson, Dylan Cease to be stars again — next year
Bounce-backs key as Cubs prepare for meaningful games in September
Jameson Taillon’s streak of strong starts ends in Cubs’ blowout loss to Blue Jays
Cubs are rolling, but Brewers won’t roll over. Says Christian Yelich: ‘We’re pretty good, too’
Chicago pull: White Sox 3B Yoan Moncada heating up
The Latest
Former NFL player Michael Oher.
NFL
Former NFL lineman Michael Oher, subject of the movie ‘The Blind Side,’ seeks end to conservatorship
Oher is accusing Sean and Leigh Anne Tuohy of lying to him by having him sign papers making them his conservators rather than his adoptive parents nearly two decades ago.
By Teresa M. Walker | AP
 
Chris Beacom, former director of baseball operations at Northwestern University, speaks during a news conference in the Loop to discuss a retaliatory discharge lawsuit filed against the university, Monday, Aug. 14, 2023.
Northwestern hazing scandal
3 former Northwestern baseball staffers sue the university
Former assistant coaches Dusty Napoleon and Jon Strauss and former baseball operations director Chris Beacom say they blew the whistle on former coach Jim Foster’s alleged bullying in November 2022.
By David Struett
 
Alejandra Leon, along with her family and another family, at Sheridan Road and Chase Avenues Saturday evening after they were kicked out of a motel contracted by the city of Chicago to house migrants. Their offense? Missing a curfew by seven minutes.
La Voz Chicago
Migrantes son expulsados de refugio temporal por no cumplir con estricto toque de queda
Una funcionaria dijo que los requisitos del toque de queda se habían comunicado claramente a las personas que se alojaban en el refugio y se aplicaban estrictamente por razones de seguridad.
By Violet Miller and Matthew Hendrickson
 
0.jpg
La Voz Chicago
Los Cogelones son rock, punk e identidad ancestral
La banda mexicana originaria de Ciudad Nezahualcóyotl, que rinde tributo a la raíz y filosofía de los pueblos originarios, llega a Chicago con su gira ‘Fuego Nuevo’.
By Gisela Orozco | Special to the Sun-Times
 
Tourists pose and get their photos taken next to Cloud Gate also known as “The Bean.”
La Voz Chicago
Cierran acceso al ‘frijol’ de Chicago el resto del año para remodelar la plaza
La construcción está programada para terminar en la primavera de 2024.
By Mary Norkol
 