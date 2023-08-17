The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Feds nearing end to their perjury case against ex-top aide to Madigan after a day of playing secret FBI recordings

Tim Mapes served for two decades as chief of staff to Michael Madigan, the former Illinois House speaker who faces racketeering conspiracy charges. The feds say Mapes lied to a grand jury and tried to block the probe of Madigan and another Springfield insider, Michael McClain.

By  Jon Seidel
   
Federal prosecutors say they are nearing the end of their case against Michael Madigan’s longtime chief of staff, Tim Mapes, who is on trial for perjury and attempted obstruction of justice

In fact, it’s possible they could rest their case as early as Thursday. But based on the trial’s pace so far, it’s more likely the prosecution will wrap Friday. 

Mapes served for two decades as chief of staff to Madigan, Illinois’ once-powerful former House speaker who now faces racketeering conspiracy charges. The feds say Mapes lied to a grand jury on seven occasions on March 31, 2021. He is also accused of trying to block the feds’ probe of Madigan and another Springfield insider, Michael McClain.

Jurors on Wednesday heard recordings of Mapes’ grand jury testimony, as well as of phone calls taped by the FBI that seemed to undermine what Mapes said in 2021.

Mapes’ attorneys insisthe either didn’t have specific personal knowledge of the questions he was asked in 2021, or he didn’t remember the answers.

After playing the recordings, prosecutors on Wednesday called former state Rep. Lou Lang to the stand. He is expected to testify about a phone call with McClain in November 2018, in which McClain said he was acting as an agent of Madigan and told Lang it was time to step down from the Illinois General Assembly.

Lang also testified about that callwhen McClain faced trial earlier this year. McClain and three others were convicted of a conspiracy to bribe Madigan. McClain also faces trial in April with Madigan in a separate case

Lang’s testimony is expected to continue Thursday morning. But Assistant U.S. Attorney Diane MacArthur identified additional upcoming witnesses for the judge when the trial paused for the day. They included Nancy Kimme, a lobbyist and onetime chief of staff to late Illinois Comptroller Judy Baar Topinka; FBI Special Agent Eileen McDermott; and onetime Madigan staffer Craig Willert.

Once the prosecution wraps, the trial’s focus will turn to the defense. Mapes’ attorneys have signaled that they plan to call an expert in human memory. They’ve also insisted they might call to the stand Assistant U.S. Attorney Amarjeet Bhachu, who asked Mapes the bulk of the questions in front of the grand jury. 

Prosecutors sought to quash a defense subpoena for Bhachu’s testimony, but U.S. District Judge John Kness declined to grant that request. Bhachu is the chief of the public corruption section in the U.S. attorney’s office, and he has long been at the center of the lengthy Madigan investigation. 

Finally, there’s the question of whether Mapes will take the stand — agreeing to testify under oath once again. Defense attorney Andrew Porter earlier this week told the judge that was a question they were “still not ready to answer.”

Kness has said Mapes’ trial must end by Aug. 25, due to scheduling issues.

