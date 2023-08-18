Bummer of a U.S. Fish and Wildlife Waterfowl Population Status for 2023

The annual U.S. Fish and Wildlife’s report on the 2023 Waterfowl Population Status showed a 7% drop in total populations from 2022 and was 9% under the long-term average. Total populations were estimated at 32.3 million, down from 34.7 million in 2022.

Ducks Unlimited’s response included this:

DU Chief Scientist Dr. Steve Adair said the overall numbers reflect a complex relationship between waterfowl, weather and habitat availability. These results are somewhat disappointing, as we had hoped for better production from the eastern prairies following improved moisture conditions in spring of 2022, Adair said. Last year’s nesting season was delayed with April snowstorms and May rains which likely impacted overall production. In the past, we have seen population growth lag moisture conditions as small, shallow wetlands recover from the lingering impacts of severe drought.

Of particular interest to Illinois, mallards, the favorite duck of waterfowlers, showed an 18% drop from 2022 and a 23% drop from the long-term average.

Pintails, a personal favorite, were up 24% from the record low in 2022.

