The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, August 19, 2023
College Sports Sports Sports Saturday

Polling Place: Which is your team — Illinois, Northwestern, Notre Dame or another?

We also asked which Bears running back excites you most — Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman or Roschon Johnson — and whether or not the Sky will make the WNBA playoffs.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Polling Place: Which is your team — Illinois, Northwestern, Notre Dame or another?
TaxSlayer Gator Bowl - Notre Dame v South Carolina

Notre Dame’s Logan Diggs runs in a touchdown against South Carolina in the 2022 Gator Bowl.

Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

“Chicago’s Big Ten Team,” is it?

If only Northwestern had the local fan support to go with that self-styled moniker.

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, we wanted to know which college football team you root for the most. Our voters went in pretty big on Illinois, less so on Notre Dame and hardly at all on the Wildcats, whose controversial offseason likely played into the results at least a tiny bit.

“Orange and Blue is always the right answer in Illinois,” @IlliniNewsTweet commented.

“Notre Dame and the team from the state above us with the white helmets and the red ‘W,’ ” wrote @mikewalsh4609, most likely referring to — according to our elaborate deductive systems — Wisconsin. “Please don’t make me relinquish my Illinois citizenship.”

We’d never.

We also asked which Bears running back excites you most — Khalil Herbert, D’Onta Foreman or rookie Roschon Johnson — and whether or not the Sky will make the WNBA playoffs.

“[The Sky] were so good,” @jedgarnaut wrote. “It’s a shame everybody but [Kahleah] Copper left.”

Indeed. And on to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Which college football team do you root for the most?

Upshot: The Illini are enjoying upticks in on-field success, season-ticket sales and overall engagement from fans, and it shows in these results. Not everybody has the warm-and-fuzzies for big-time college sports nowadays, though. “I’m rather disgusted by everything NCAA,” @RonaldVoigt4 offered. “I’m gonna spend some Saturday afternoons watching my old high school team.”

Poll No. 2: Which Bears running back are you most excited about?

Upshot: Johnson, who played second banana to Bijan Robinson at Texas, is big, physical and — always interesting — a former quarterback. He just might have more to offer in the NFL than one would think at first glance. “How good can he become?” asked @BarroomNetwork. “He has all the attributes to be a super-productive back in this offense.”

Poll No. 3: With 10 games to go, the Sky (12-18) are tied for the eighth and final spot in the WNBA playoffs. Will they get in?

Upshot: It turns out when a couple of future Hall-of-Famers bolt and the architect of your roster bolts, too, it doesn’t bode well in the wins-and-losses department. Who knew? It’s impossible to know if and when the Sky might get back even close to where they were at their championship peak. As for squeaking into the playoffs this year, @DadsThumb writes, “Yes, but — matching their inconsistent cohesion — it’ll be by just barely hanging on.”

Next Up In College Sports
Big 10: on Illinois’ QB decision, Georgia’s three-peat hopes, more Northwestern nonsense
Former Northwestern athletes condemn hazing, defend university
Former Northwestern football coach Pat Fitzgerald is a volunteer assistant at Loyola Academy this season
Coach Marcus Freeman updates Notre Dame’s blueprint for success
On ‘team culture,’ motivational T-shirts and hazing: Does anyone have an original thought in sports?
Bret Bielema says Illinois has ‘unfinished business’
The Latest
DeMar DeRozan
Sports Saturday
To trade or not to trade? That could be the big question for the Bulls
The Bulls front office is hoping that their “Big Three” of DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine and Nikola Vucevic will be good enough to carry the day to the postseason. The track record says otherwise. So how valuable could each of them be on the trade market?
By Joe Cowley
 
Illinois v Wisconsin
College Sports
Big 10: on Illinois’ QB decision, Georgia’s three-peat hopes, more Northwestern nonsense
Which name goes on the Illini’s QB1 line will speak volumes.
By Steve Greenberg
 
White Sox v Marlins
Sports Saturday
Baseball quiz: It’s in the 40s and heading down
As the regular season ticks away — 43 days left, for those keeping track — the Quizmaster is here with another test.
By Bill Chuck
 
Screenshot_2023_08_17_at_1.10.39_AM.png
Sports Saturday
Bet on it: BetBash founder throws quite the party for Sports Gambling Hall of Famers
BetBash 3 would be capped by a grand crescendo, the last few sentences to the final chapter of a golden era.
By Rob Miech
 
_5KK4153.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire entering final, critical stretch of season
Sunday’s game against Orlando City represents the beginning of an 11-match period that could end with the Fire reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2017.
By Brian Sandalow
 