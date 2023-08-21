Man killed in West Pullman shooting

A man was killed in a shooting early Monday in West Pullman on the Far South Side.

The man, 32, was standing outside in the 11600 block of South Wallace Street when someone traveling in an SUV fired shots around 12:50 a.m., Chicago police said.

The man suffered multiple gunshot wounds on the back and was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No arrests were made.

