The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 23, 2023
Dear Abby Entertainment and Culture Lifestyles

Dear Abby: Bridesmaids’ dyed hair clashes with my wedding theme

A few months before her big day, woman considers asking them to get rid of their unnatural colors.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
SHARE Dear Abby: Bridesmaids’ dyed hair clashes with my wedding theme
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg

DEAR ABBY: I am getting married in a few months, and half of my bridesmaids recently colored their hair unnatural colors. Their new hair colors clash with the color of the dresses we’ve chosen as well as the overall theme of my wedding.

At first, it didn’t bother me because I used to have wild hair, too. I get it. However, I was once in a wedding where the bride asked me to keep my hair a natural color for her big day, and I didn’t have any issue with her asking. Now I’m wondering if that is the norm. I also know it costs an arm and a leg to color a full head of hair, so I’m afraid it would be awful of me to ask them to undo what they just did.

Because I’m new to the wedding scene, I feel like my bridesmaids should have run this by me first, since we have only a couple months left before my big day. Would it be inappropriate to talk to my ladies about their new hair colors? — HAIR IN THE WEST

DEAR HAIR: I don’t think it would be inappropriate to talk to your bridesmaids about your concerns. However, if they are unwilling to change, try to remember the reason you chose these friends. I sincerely hope it was for attributes other than their looks.

DEAR ABBY: My husband has, for years, felt the need to talk filthy and ask sexual questions of other women. It bothers me something terrible. He’s upset that I ruin his “fun,” and insists he isn’t hurting anyone and that he likes being the life of the party. We have fought over this for years, and I’m exhausted from it.

I told him I don’t see the need for him to do this, and he continues to tell me I need to quit being so unreasonable. I don’t know what to do, and I’m ready to just give up. It doesn’t make me love or respect him. I actually loathe him when he does it. Please help. — REPELLED IN IOWA

DEAR REPELLED: It’s sad that your husband would continue to do something he knows embarrasses you. You can’t change him, so it’s time to change the way you react to his outrageous behavior. Try ignoring him and distancing yourself when it happens.

It would be interesting to know how his questions affect the women he’s asking. Do THEY consider him to be the life of the party or just a (possibly) drunken boor? Because you have already talked to him until you’re blue in the face, start talking to THEM. Perhaps, if you present a united front, he will stop.

DEAR ABBY: How do I convince my liberal parents that my bisexuality is not a phase? I’m 16, and I just came out. My mom told me she’d “had a gay phase, too.” I don’t want conflict, but I’m also pretty hurt. How do I convince them to take me seriously? — BI GIRL IN PENNSYLVANIA

DEAR GIRL: Your mother was not trying to hurt or diminish what you told her. In fact, she told you something important about herself — that she, too, has been attracted to both men and women. Don’t waste your time trying to “convince” her of anything. Live your life authentically and you will be just fine.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

Abby shares more than 100 of her favorite recipes in two booklets: “Abby’s Favorite Recipes” and “More Favorite Recipes by Dear Abby.” Send your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby, Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. (Shipping and handling are included in the price.)

Next Up In Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I play in your house, you can’t play in mine
Dear Abby: Husband acts like he’s still married to his late wife
Dear Abby: Busy with job and kids, my wife neglects me
Dear Abby: I’m dating a minister who’s kind, loving — and always preaching to me
Dear Abby: Should we tell people our daughter is a trainwreck?
Dear Abby: Goddaughter goes silent after I break wedding promise
The Latest
Citibank South Michigan Avenue Chicago
Editorials
Protect seniors from real-life horror show of financial exploitation
In one case, a Citi — or Citibank — executive allegedly used the sheen and reputation of a respected business to fleece her victims with a movie-making scam.
By CST Editorial Board
 
Acting Labor Secretary Julie Su, pictured at a Houston news conference July 28.
Politics
Illinois lands $1.3M federal grant to promote more women in construction industry
The grant money comes as part of President Joe Biden’s signature $1.2 trillion infrastructure package signed into law almost two years ago, and aims to promote gender equity and inclusion in the male-dominated field.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
White beans with lemon, fennel and avocado offer&nbsp;high satisfaction with a low calorie count.
Recipes
Menu planner: White beans with lemon, fennel and avocado provide a hearty side dish
Thinking ahead to your next few meals? Here are some main dishes and sides to try.
By Andrews McMeel Syndication
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Wednesday, August 23, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 
Screenshot_2023_08_22_at_10.58.27_PM.png
Crime
Four people shot — one fatally — in North Lawndale
Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. to the 1500 block of South Trumbull Avenue and found multiple people shot, police said. A 25-year-old man died.
By Sun-Times Wire
 