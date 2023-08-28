The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Northwestern’s latest stadium proposal exploits existing racial tension in Evanston

Digging up support with a $10 million workforce development plan is a vile and deliberately divisive tactic, a reader writes.

By  Letters to the Editor
   
Rendering of the proposed Ryan Field.

Thank you for recently printing Steven J. Harper’s excellent op-ed on the duplicitous nature of Northwestern University’s quest to rebuild Ryan Field and develop it into a major entertainment venue despite its location in a quiet residential neighborhood.

He’s right on the money (so to speak).

One point bears expanding: “NU has exacerbated schisms in its divide-and-conquer strategy …” 

As Mr. Harper so capably points out, NU has consistently refused to engage in honest discussion about the impact of its rebuild on the surrounding neighborhood. That’s offensive enough.

But digging up support with a $10 million workforce development plan is a vile and deliberately divisive tactic. It’s clearly a bribe aimed at Evanston’s most economically disadvantaged populations — paternalistic racism and condescension at its worst.

Pat Ryan and NU know full well that Evanston’s long-underserved Black and Brown community (understandably) has little sympathy for the mostly white, mostly well-off Ryan Field neighbors. They also know full well that rejecting workforce development funding will be viewed by many Black and Brown Evanstonians as a betrayal.

This clumsy, last-minute offer has inflamed Evanston’s long-standing racial animus, putting city leadership in an untenable position, and that is just reprehensible.

I hope Evanston has the good sense to reject white privilege pandering and demand a good-faith deal from Northwestern. Mr. Harper is 100% correct about longstanding damage here. The fallout from this self-serving, cynical strategy is already ugly. And it’s going to get worse.

Amy Savin Parker, Evanston

Extreme right endangers democracy

Donald Trump’s arrest in Georgia has triggered an unsettling reaction on the extreme right. TV stations, podcasts and social media all had guests on warning of a coming civil war. What’s worse, they are speculating the deep state may try to harm or kill Trump, which would trigger the unrest.

If you’re MAGA, you’ve probably heard some of this talk, and it should scare the heck out of all of us. It seems our democracy sits on a powder keg, and Trump and the Republican party have brought us here.

Richard Keslinke, Algonquin

Sweet’s debate coverage hits the mark

Kudos to Lynn Sweet for her recent story about the Republican debate. I didn’t watch the debate, nor do I know anyone who did. But I was interested in its outcome.

From what I’ve subsequently seen and read, Lynn nailed it. Her synopsis reflected the reality and was spot on. While other media pundits had overnight to carefully formulate their thoughts, she had to do it on the fly with only minutes before the printing deadline. The subtitles nicely summarized the subject matter. Outstanding job under what must have been intense pressure. At least for me, it would have been.

Kenneth White, La Grange Park

Sox.jpeg
Crime
Top cop defends decision to keep playing White Sox game after two fans hit by gunfire — but gives no details what happened
Interim Police Supt. Fred Waller did tell reporters Monday that investigators have “almost completely dispelled” a theory that one or more bullets were fired from outside the stadium, wounding two women.
By Tom Schuba and Allison Novelo
 
Fanáticos de los Chicago White Sox abandonan el Guaranteed Rate Field mientras la policía responde a un tiroteo que tuvo lugar en el estadio.
La Voz Chicago
2 personas baleadas durante partido de los White Sox
Grabaciones del estadio mostraron confusión en las gradas del jardín izquierdo tras el tiroteo, que se produjo cerca de la cuarta entrada.
By Kade Heather
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles watches warmups before a preseason game.
Bears
Money well spent? Bears GM Ryan Poles is counting on highest-paid players to make difference
The Bears have just five players among the top 200 salary-cap numbers in the NFL, and Poles needs them to play up to their contracts for the team to contend for a playoff spot.
By Jason Lieser
 
Waclaw Kalata, 63, manually operates an elevator Monday morning for a guest entering the Fine Arts Building on South Michigan Avenue.
Entertainment and Culture
Bygone-era Fine Arts Building elevators will soon be gone
In a building full of musicians, dancers and artists, the manually operated elevators make their own music — a sound soon to be silenced.
By Stefano Esposito
 
The funeral procession for Officer Clifton Lewis leaves United Missionary Baptist Church in January 2012.
Crime
Man gets life sentence in killing of off-duty Chicago cop Clifton Lewis in 2011 but vows to appeal and says he was framed
Alexander Villa was convicted of gunning down Lewis during the armed robbery of a convenience store at Division Street and Austin Boulevard, where Lewis was working as a security guard.
By Andy Grimm
 