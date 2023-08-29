The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Week 1 in pictures: 10 standout high school football photos

A look back at 10 outstanding images from Week 1 of the season.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
Mount Carmel’s Alonzo Manning (30) dives into the end zone for a second quarter touchdown against East St. Louis.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Simeon quarterback Keshaun Parker (3) is sacked by Wheaton-Warrenville South’s Macgregor Barrett.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Kenwood’s Patrick Clacks, III, (21) elevates to catch a pass and score a touchdown against Lincoln-Way East.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Mount Carmel’s Darrion Dupree (6) goes up and over a defender to pick up a few more yards.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Wheaton-Warrenville South’s Maison Haas (6) intercepts a pass meant for Simeon.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Mount Carmel’s Jack Elliott throws a pass as the Caravan plays East St. Louis.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Simeon’s Keshaun Parker (3) passes against Wheaton-Warrenville South.

Kirsten Stickney/For the Sun-Times

Mount Carmel’s Maurice Densmore (10) dives into the endzone for a second quarter touchdown against East St. Louis.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Kankakee’s James Stampley (4) stiff arms a Nazareth defender as he picks up yards.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

On a beautiful Saturday night, Mount Carmel defeats East St. Louis 36-33 at ISU’s Hancock Stadium.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

