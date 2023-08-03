Mayor Johnson, teens taking over South Loop was a ‘trend’ — toward mob action

When you start misusing terms and substituting “trend’’ for “mob action” you’re playing the Donald Trump game of labeling something as true that’s obviously not.

Despite the fact that videos showed what appeared to be a mob in action recently in the South Loop and the fact that 40 were arrested, including some who had weapons, the “trend’’ appeared to be toward “mob action.’’

If by relabeling the truth you are appealing to your base, like Trump, instead of to what is obviously true, credibility problems are bound to arise and multiply eventually to the point of lost elections and indictments.

Politicians continue to act as if everyday Americans are stupid and willing to accept even the most outlandish lies as truth.

The majority can easily spot an inappropriate use of language of such magnitude for what it is and what it isn’t. And it isn’t the truth.

Michael Ulreich, Bridgeport

Duckworth deserves kudos for helping small business

It’s rare to hear about bipartisanship in Washington. But U.S. Sen. Tammy Duckworth, D-Ill., should be commended for her recent bipartisan work on the U.S. Senate Small Business Committee to modernize the Small Business Administration (SBA).

Along with fellow small business owners who are alumni of the Goldman Sachs 10,000 Small Businesses in Illinois, we have been calling on Congress to pass legislation to better equip the SBA to address the challenges small business owners are facing. Modernizing the SBA, which hasn’t been reauthorized by Congress since 2000, is critical to make it as nimble and innovative as small businesses.

The committee, on which Duckworth serves, has passed legislation that includes several provisions recommended by Goldman Sachs alumni in Illinois. This includes unlocking access to capital, updating entrepreneurial development and counseling, enhancing small businesses’ abilities to compete for highly skilled workers and increasing affordable child care for individuals whom small business owners employ.

We are hopeful that U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin and Illinois’ House delegation will join Duckworth in supporting the proposed measures.

On behalf of alumni of Illinois small businesses, I thank Duckworth for taking action and working to deliver for us.

Teresa Ging, CEO and founder, Sugar Bliss bakery, Chicago