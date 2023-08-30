The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Associated Press Illinois high school football rankings for Week 2

The latest rankings of Illinois high school football teams in each class, according to an Associated Press panel of sportswriters.

By  Associated Press
   
Mount Carmel’s players and fans celebrate after the Caravan defeats East St. Louis in Normal.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Class 8A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lincoln-Way East (7) (1-0) 97 1
2. Loyola (3) (1-0) 93 2
3. York (1-0) 79 3
4. Glenbard West (1-0) 58 7
5. Maine South (0-1) 42 4
6. Naperville North (1-0) 32 NR
7. Barrington (1-0) 28 NR
(tie) Palatine (0-1) 28 6
9. O’Fallon (1-0) 27 10
10. Warren (0-1) 19 5

Others receiving votes: Minooka 11, Huntley 9, Glenbard East 8, Bolingbrook 7, South Elgin 6, Marist 3, Naperville Central 2, St. Ignatius 1.

Class 7A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Mount Carmel (11) (1-0) 110 1
2. Batavia (1-0) 98 2
3. Brother Rice (1-0) 76 4
4. St. Charles North (1-0) 72 5
5. Hersey (1-0) 58 3
6. Wheaton North (1-0) 46 6
7. Normal (1-0) 41 7
8. Prospect (1-0) 30 10
9. Yorkville (1-0) 22 T8
10. Edwardsville (1-0) 20 T8

Others receiving votes: Quincy 10, Moline 8, Pekin 5, Bradley-Bourbonnais 4, Hononegah 2, Downers Grove North 2, Wheaton-Warrenville South 1.

Class 6A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. East St. Louis (8) (0-1) 100 1
2. St. Rita (3) (1-0) 93 2
3. Providence (1-0) 82 4
4. Kankakee (1-0) 80 5
5. Lake Zurich (1-0) 56 6
6. Geneva (1-0) 44 9
7. Washington (1-0) 37 8
8. Normal West (1-0) 27 10
9. Libertyville (1-0) 14 NR
10. Notre Dame (1-0) 13 NR

(tie) Cary-Grove (1-0) 13 NR

Others receiving votes: Belvidere North 11, Lemont 9, Crystal Lake South 6, Champaign Centennial 4, Chatham Glenwood 4, Simeon 3, Deerfield 2, Harlem 2, Carmel 2, Lake Forest 1, Wauconda 1, Dunlap 1.

Class 5A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Joliet Catholic (5) (1-0) 97 5
2. Prairie Ridge (4) (1-0) 95 3
3. Nazareth (2) (0-1) 81 1
(tie) Sycamore (1-0) 81 6
5. Morgan Park (1-0) 49 T10
6. Peoria (0-1) 47 2
7. Highland (1-0) 35 T10
8. Sacred Heart-Griffin (0-1) 23 4
9. Benet (1-0) 21 NR
10. Metamora (1-0) 17 NR
(tie) Carmel (1-0) 17 NR

Others receiving votes: St. Francis 9, Fenwick 9, Mount Vernon 8, Mahomet-Seymour 6, Glenbard South 5, Antioch 3, Mascoutah 1, Sterling 1.

Class 4A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Rochester (6) (1-0) 114 2
2. IC Catholic (6) (1-0) 107 1
3. Morris (1-0) 80 4
4. Richmond-Burton (1-0) 78 3
5. Rockford Boylan (1-0) 66 5
6. Rochelle (1-0) 43 10
7. Wheaton Academy (1-0) 41 6
8. Mt. Zion (1-0) 40 9
9. Carterville (1-0) 34 7
10. Murphysboro (0-0) 22 NR

Others receiving votes: Normal U-High 8, Cahokia 6, Macomb 5, Geneseo 5, Breese Central 4, St. Laurence 3, Herrin 3, De La Salle 1.

Class 3A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Princeton (3) (1-0) 89 2
2. Byron (6) (1-0) 86 1
3. Tolono Unity (1) (1-0) 70 4
4. Williamsville (1-0) 68 3
5. Montini (1-0) 56 7
6. Reed-Custer (1-0) 38 9
7. Stanford Olympia (1-0) 34 10
8. Eureka (1-0) 32 NR
9. Wilmington (0-1) 29 5
10. St. Joseph-Ogden (1-0) 12 NR

Others receiving votes: Genoa-Kingston 11, Fairbury Prairie Central 9, Durand-Pecatonica 6, Greenville 4, Mt. Carmel Ill. 4, Stillman Valley 1, Benton 1.

Class 2A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Maroa-Forsyth (5) (1-0) 68 2
2. Downs Tri-Valley (1-0) 55 4
3. Athens (1-0) 42 5
4. Seneca (1) (1-0) 40 8
5. Bismarck-Henning (1-0) 35 6
6. St. Teresa (1) (0-1) 34 1
7. Nashville (1-0) 23 9
8. Marian Central (0-1) 21 7
9. Bloomington Central Catholic (1-0) 18 10
10. Rockridge (0-1) 16 3

Others receiving votes: Johnston City 9, Knoxville 9, El Paso-Gridley 5, Breese Mater Dei 4, Pana 3, Shelbyville 2, Carmi White County 1.

Class 1A
School W-L Pts Prv

1. Lena-Winslow (7) (1-0) 70 1
2. Forreston (1-0) 60 4
3. Camp Point Central (1-0) 55 2
4. Althoff Catholic (1-0) 44 7
5. Greenfield-Northwestern (1-0) 41 5
6. Fulton (0-1) 26 3
7. Kewanee -Annawan-Wethersfield (1-0) 16 8
8. Newman Central Catholic (1-0) 15 NR
9. St. Bede (1-0) 13 NR
10. Dakota (0-0) 11 10

Others receiving votes: Rockford Lutheran 7, Hope Academy 7, Galena 4, Aurora Christian 4, Carrollton 4, Tuscola 3, Gibson City-Melvin-Sibley 2, LeRoy 2, Calhoun 1.

