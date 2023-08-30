Super blue moon doesn’t disappoint

The second full moon of August rose Wednesday night, making for a spectacular sight in the suburbs.

Wednesday’s blue moon also was a super moon, which means that it was at the perigee of its elliptical orbit — about 18,000 miles closer to Earth than average.

You won’t get another chance to see a super blue moon until Jan. 31, 2037.

