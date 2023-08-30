Super blue moon doesn’t disappoint

The second full moon of August rose Wednesday night, making for a spectacular sight in the suburbs.
Wednesday’s blue moon also was a super moon, which means that it was at the perigee of its elliptical orbit — about 18,000 miles closer to Earth than average.
You won’t get another chance to see a super blue moon until Jan. 31, 2037.
Matt Rodriguez, ‘a pioneer’ who became Chicago’s top cop during a flood but retired under a cloud, dies at 87
Rodriguez, who was the first Latino police superintendent, was forced to resign in 1997 after coming under scrutiny for his friendship with a convicted felon.
Top Illinois Democrats are pushing the Biden White House to speed up work permits for noncitizen migrants in Chicago, but the effort is complicated and nuanced.
Union leaders announced that more than 99% of members had voted to authorize a strike if contract talks ‘do not yield significant improvements.’
The 84% jump in hate crimes in Chicago last year compared to the previous year was higher than the rest of the 10 largest U.S. cities by population, according to a report that analyzed hate crime trends in major U.S. cities.
The Lake Shore Hotel, where some migrants were housed this year, would begin taking up to 300 asylum-seekers.