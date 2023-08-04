The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, August 4, 2023
Adam Goldberg shows off his bike tattoo and the bike he inherited from his family.

Adam Goldberg shows off his bike tattoo and the bike he inherited from his family.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

Inking Well Entertainment and Culture Art

This bike helped Adam Goldberg find solace during the pandemic, so he had it tattooed on his thigh

The data analyst from Bucktown began fighting boredom and loneliness by taking to Chicago bike paths. “It turned out to be just the thing,” he says. So he got it inked on his leg.

By  Mary Norkol
   
SHARE This bike helped Adam Goldberg find solace during the pandemic, so he had it tattooed on his thigh

In the spring of 2020, Adam Goldberg says he was facing some mental health issues while battling isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Goldberg’s parents had just cleaned out their garage and brought him a bike that had been in the family since the late 1980s.

“A free bike? Sure, I’ll take a bike,” Goldberg remembers thinking.

His mind flashed back to family rides growing up in Northbrook, bonding with his sister and parents as they rode matching Trek MultiTrack 720s. That “weird heirloom” soon became the escape he longed for — and an object with enough meaning to immortalize with a tattoo.

Goldberg, a data analyst who works in advertising technology, began fighting boredom and pandemic-induced loneliness by taking to Chicago bike paths. 

“It turned out to be just the thing,” Goldberg says. “It’s something I can count on all summer, way too far into the fall and probably way too early in the spring, something I can do where I need to separate from my desk, from my phone. I can just do that.”

He pedaled from his Bucktown apartment to Goose Island, Northerly Island, often along Lake Michigan. A wrong turn once landed him in Pilsen, a neighborhood he hadn’t explored since moving to the city after graduating from Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa.

Adam Goldberg shows off his bike tattoo and the bike he inherited from his family.

Adam Goldberg shows off his bike tattoo and the bike he inherited from his family.

Anthony Vazquez / Sun-Times

“I didn’t want to stop riding,” he says. “I didn’t want to stop pedaling.”

The rides became longer and longer. In the summer of 2020, Goldberg reached a goal he had set for himself — to ride from his apartment in Bucktown to the old family home in Northbrook about 22.5 miles away. 

Biking helped ease his mental struggle, he says. And his pandemic hobby would stand the test of the time.

Goldberg says he found solace in the family connection and also in the independence and freedom it gave him. He searched social media for a tattoo artist who could do the piece justice and settled on Chicago artist Colin O’Keefe.

“It brings me so much joy, and it’s kind of silly,” Goldberg says. “But, every time I go for a ride now, I’m riding my bike, and I look, and there’s my thigh tattoo, peeking out. It’s fun for me.”

Goldberg’s parents didn’t have the same positive reaction, though. Tattoos are forbidden in the Jewish faith, and Goldberg was the first in his family to have one. 

Goldberg also knew it would be hard for his parents to understand his getting a tattoo, given that tattoos were forced on Jews to identify them in concentration camps during the Holocaust.

But he says he got it anyway, in part as a way to gain independence from his family.

Which is pretty common, even when people don’t think through that that’s why they’re getting a tattoo, according to John Horgan, a Concordia University Wisconsin history professor who has a unit on tattoos’ meaning. 

“It’s a way of expressing control,” Horgan says, of saying: “ ‘I’m in charge, I have authority.’ ”

Goldberg hopes that, when he’s older, his tattoo will remind him of his youth.

“I think that when I’m 60 years old and when my legs are flabby and I’ve got this weird lopsided tattoo because my legs are flabby and old, I’ll look down and say, ‘Damn, that thing really was the mark of my 20s.’ ” Goldberg says. “And I’m so glad that I had that bike.”

Tattoos logo
inkingWell_logobug_withBackground.png

A Sun-Times series on the stories behind body art.

Tattoos callout

Got a tattoo we should know about?

Send tips and comments to tattoos@suntimes.com

Murals and Mosaics
Brandin Hurley’s Celtic goddess mural let her ‘reach back to my family’s Irish roots’
Music
Conductor Jonathon Heyward inspired by increasing diversity, inclusion in classic music realm
Lollapalooza
Billie Eilish headlines first night of Lollapalooza with all-out marathon session
View More Stories In Entertainment and Culture
The Latest
Oregon and Washington apparently have moved closer to joining the Big Ten.
College Sports
Big Ten moves closer to adding Oregon and Washington
The Ducks and Huskies from the Pac-12 still must officially apply for membership and the Big Ten presidents, who met Friday morning to discuss expansion, need to officially approve.
By Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
 
Grace’s Furniture is gone, but the vintage sign remains on the building in Logan Square.
Columnists
City Council sees the writing on the wall — and takes the right step to protect historic signage
The best of these vintage signs were part of the urban fabric and contributed as much to a neighborhood’s identity as a landmark building or an important open space, Lee Bey writes.
By Lee Bey
 
Simone Biles, a seven-time Olympic medalist and the 2016 Olympic champion, warms up during a practice session at the U.S. Classic gymnastics competition in Hoffman Estates.
Olympic Sports
Simone Biles is coming back from ‘the twisties’ at U.S. Classic in Hoffman Estates
The mental block has affected several gymnasts over the years.
By Will Graves | Associated Press
 
People play pickleball on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Roosevelt Park in Chicago.
Chicago
Where to play pickleball in Chicago
Pickleball is America’s fastest-growing sport. Here are some of the places where you can play.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 
Tamara Jones (from left), Jeanie Mui, Doug Nebel and Becca Allistar tap their paddles after a game on Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023 at Roosevelt Park in Chicago.
Chicago
Pickleball injuries spike as popularity rises
Medical costs for pickleball-related injuries are expected to reach $250 million to $500 million this year, according to investment banking company UBS.
By Jacquelyne Germain
 