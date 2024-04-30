The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 30, 2024
Task force investigating slaying of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca arrests relative on gun charge

Caschaus Tate, 20, stopped investigators at the door, then went out the back of the home and tossed a gun into the yard in the 10800 block of South Hale Street, police said.

By  Rosemary Sobol
   
Mourner wears button in honor of Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca at his funeral Monday.

Anthony Vazquez | Sun-Times

A relative of the man suspected of killing Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca has been arrested after he allegedly discarded a gun as officers investigating Huesca’s murder arrived at his home.

Officers with the Great Lakes Regional Task Force had arrived at the home in the 10800 block of South Hale Street last Friday to talk to a woman about the death of Huesca, who was gunned down while on his way home from work.

Caschaus Tate, 20, stopped them at the door and told them, “Hold on, my girlfriend is naked in my bedroom,” according to a police report.

Tate then went into the bedroom and out a back door and was seen tossing a Glock 9mm pistol over a fence, the report states. He was arrested and charged with unlawful use of a weapon.

No other details about the gun were released. Huesca’s gun was missing when his body was discovered April 20 in the 3100 block of West 56th Street. On Monday, during funeral services for Huesca, Police Supt. Larry Snelling told reporters that the officer’s gun has since been recovered.

Xavier Tate

Xavier Tate

Chicago Police Department

Tate’s relative, Xavier Tate, 22, has been charged in an arrest warrant with first-degree murder in Huesca’s death.

The officer was attacked while driving from work to his apartment just blocks from the shooting scene, authorities said. He was still wearing his uniform when he was shot multiple times.

His SUV was stolen and later recovered nearby, according to sources.

