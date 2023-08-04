The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Brandin Hurley’s mural at Grand and Michigan avenues.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

Brandin Hurley’s Celtic goddess mural let her ‘reach back to my family’s Irish roots’

“I do my best to live in harmony and connection with the natural world,” the Jefferson Park artist says. “And thinking of my ancestors doing the same was a comforting place to be as I designed this piece.”

By  Sun-Times staff
   
The ancient Celtic goddess Danu was said to have a connection to ”fertility, bounty, plenty, prosperity, wind, rivers, water, wells, wisdom and inspiration.”

Chicago artist Brandin Hurley drew inspiration from Danu for a mural that went up in November on Grand Avenue near Lower Michigan Avenue.

Done at the InterContinental Chicago Magnificent Mile, the centerpiece of the artwork is the face of a woman whose hair seems to explode into a bouquet of flowers, with birds, butterflies and bees fluttering about.

”I took inspiration from the connection to the natural world as portrayed by nature goddesses, particularly Danu,” Hurley says. “This connection was interesting for me to explore, as it allowed me to reach back to my family’s Irish roots.

“I do my best to live in harmony and connection with the natural world, and thinking of my ancestors doing the same was a comforting place to be as I designed this piece,” Hurley says. “Standing below the mural, I hope the viewer feels the power that can come from not dominating nature but embracing it. She is powerful but warm and embracing.”

This bird is one of several creatures in Brandin Hurley’s mural.

Robert Herguth / Sun-Times

She says there’s no “story line surrounding the birds specifically.” She just likes to “incorporate animals and insects that assist in pollination within my work.”

Rather than being painted directly on the wall, Hurley says, the mural was printed onto vinyl that was then adhered to the surface.

“I was living in New York during the process, so I created the image, and then it was printed and installed,” says Hurley, who now lives on the Northwest Side in Jefferson Park.

“I love the scale of it,” she says, estimating the work is about 40 feet across. “I feel like people are really enjoying it. It’s almost a surprise when you turn that corner.”

Chicago artist Brandin Hurley.

Provided

She grew up in northern California, “so my heart is full of tide pools, redwood forests, rivers and foggy beaches,” she says.

“I’ve been creating since I was a kid. I started as a fine artist, then got my BFA and MFA in theatrical scenic design. I’ve spent the last six or seven years combining the scale and theatricality of scenic design with the precision and restraint of fine art.”

